Thursday’s Headlines 03/04/2021 and Denver is on a Centuries-Long Pace to Build Sidewalks

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

Aurora Police Chief “very confident” in lead detective and unit that handled the Elijah McClain death investigation and lead detective asks for new temporary assignment (Fox31, 9News)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Denver is trying to produce ‘handshakes’ between people, cars and traffic signals… and thank you, David Sachs, for the last line of this story: “Remember, Denver is on a centuries-long pace to build out sidewalks, the most basic form of transportation infrastructure, citywide.” (Denverite)

City of Boulder installs safety improvements at Baseline Road and 29th Street (City of Boulder)

Boulder Valley School District is first Colorado school district add electric bus to its fleet (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 49 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 44 (Good).

From Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines For You And Yours (Streetsblog USA)

Opinion: How Elected Officials Can Improve Public Transit: It Starts with Actually Riding the Bus (Streetsblog USA)

Buttigieg Says US DOT Should Support Asphalt ‘Right-Sizing’ (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: City Legibility and Wayfinding (Streetsblog USA)

