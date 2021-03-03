Wednesday’s Headlines 03/03/2021 and Happy 303 Day!

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

  • Authors of Elijah McClain report take questions from Aurora leaders (9News, CBS4, Fox31, Aurora Sentinel)
  • Dave Perry: You’re not crazy — Some Aurora council members’ gaslighting over Elijah McClain death highlights their folly (Aurora Sentinel)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • How Denver has and has not progressed on sustainability goals in the past decade (Spoiler: Has not progressed on mobility-related goals) (303 Magazine)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).

Centennial State

From Streetsblog

