Wednesday’s Headlines 03/03/2021 and Happy 303 Day!

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

Authors of Elijah McClain report take questions from Aurora leaders (9News, CBS4, Fox31, Aurora Sentinel)

Dave Perry: You’re not crazy — Some Aurora council members’ gaslighting over Elijah McClain death highlights their folly (Aurora Sentinel)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

How Denver has and has not progressed on sustainability goals in the past decade (Spoiler: Has not progressed on mobility-related goals) (303 Magazine)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).

Centennial State

2021 sponsorships available for Estes Transit (Estes Park Trail-Gazette)

The City of Montrose partners with All Points Transit to relocate and expand transit center (KKCO, Western Slope Now)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines as We Hit Midweek (Streetsblog USA)

Four Bills Could Help Break the Car Culture (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.