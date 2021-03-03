Wednesday’s Headlines 03/03/2021 and Happy 303 Day!
Traffic Violence and Safe Streets
- Authors of Elijah McClain report take questions from Aurora leaders (9News, CBS4, Fox31, Aurora Sentinel)
- Dave Perry: You’re not crazy — Some Aurora council members’ gaslighting over Elijah McClain death highlights their folly (Aurora Sentinel)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- How Denver has and has not progressed on sustainability goals in the past decade (Spoiler: Has not progressed on mobility-related goals) (303 Magazine)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- 2021 sponsorships available for Estes Transit (Estes Park Trail-Gazette)
- The City of Montrose partners with All Points Transit to relocate and expand transit center (KKCO, Western Slope Now)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines as We Hit Midweek (Streetsblog USA)
- Four Bills Could Help Break the Car Culture (Streetsblog USA)
