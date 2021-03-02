Tuesday’s Headlines 03/02/2021 and Walk a Denver Mural Trail
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Take a walk and see some art on a Denver Mural Trail (Westword)
- Boulder County, Broomfield chambers of commerce urge Colorado transportation funding, including money for multimodal (Longmont-Times Call, Broomfield Enterprise)
- Boulder starts construction at 30th Street and Colorado Avenue multimodal intersection (Boulder Daily Camera)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- The Purplish team takes on transportation reform (Colorado Matters/CPR)
- Breckenridge considers bringing back Walkable Main (Summit Daily News)
From Streetsblog
- Tuesday’s Headlines that You Just Gotta Love (Streetsblog USA)
- No One’s Talking About the Best Thing About The New USPS Mail Truck (Streetsblog USA)
- How the Dutch Do Winter Bike Lane Maintenance (Streetsblog USA)
