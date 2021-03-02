Tuesday’s Headlines 03/02/2021 and Walk a Denver Mural Trail

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Take a walk and see some art on a Denver Mural Trail (Westword)

Boulder County, Broomfield chambers of commerce urge Colorado transportation funding, including money for multimodal (Longmont-Times Call, Broomfield Enterprise)

Boulder starts construction at 30th Street and Colorado Avenue multimodal intersection (Boulder Daily Camera)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).

Centennial State

The Purplish team takes on transportation reform (Colorado Matters/CPR)

Breckenridge considers bringing back Walkable Main (Summit Daily News)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines that You Just Gotta Love (Streetsblog USA)

No One’s Talking About the Best Thing About The New USPS Mail Truck (Streetsblog USA)

How the Dutch Do Winter Bike Lane Maintenance (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.