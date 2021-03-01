Monday’s Headlines 03/01/2021 and Polis Seeks Funding for Safer Walking and Biking

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Public Comment Is Needed On 100-Year Vision For Civic Center Park (CBS4)

City Council meetings this week: Mon 5:00 p.m. General Public Comment Session; Mon 5:30 p.m. City Council Meeting; Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council, Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee; Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee; Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Wed 1:30 p.m. Business Arts Workforce Aviation Services Committee; Thu 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee (Agendas and links to watch)

By the numbers (including RTD free mall ride numbers): Pandemic crushes downtown Denver crowds (Colorado Politics)

RTD Celebrates Women’s History Month: Civil Rights Outreach Specialist Vivian Morales (RTD)

RTD Board of Directors meetings this week: Thu 3 p.m. GM Oversight & Performance Management Committee (Agenda and links to watch)

Boulder moving toward final segment of 28th Street project (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).

Centennial State

Polis seeking major boost for Revitalizing Main Streets program, including $70 million to a pair of existing grant programs that makes it easier for people to move around without getting into cars (Denver Business Journal)

Legislative leaders agree to put general-fund money into transportation-funding package (Denver Business Journal)

Northeast Colorado receives nearly $33 million in federal stimulus funds for highway projects including Bustang station (Fox31)

United Airlines introduces direct bus service from DEN to Breckenridge and Larimer County (Denver Post, Fox31, CBS4, Greeley Tribune)

Front Range Rail Commission Sees Cautionary Tale In RTD’s FasTracks — And Opportunity (CPR)

Pueblo City Council looks for additional funds for roundabout at treacherous intersection (Pueblo Chieftain)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s Headlines that Will Make You Love Mondays! (Streetsblog USA)

Why the New Mobility Revolution Leaves Seniors Behind (Streetsblog USA)

Lime Makes Big Bet on Electric Bikeshare (Streetsblog USA)

How to Build a Cheap Homemade Speed Camera (Streetsblog MASS)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.