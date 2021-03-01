Monday’s Headlines 03/01/2021 and Polis Seeks Funding for Safer Walking and Biking
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Public Comment Is Needed On 100-Year Vision For Civic Center Park (CBS4)
- City Council meetings this week: Mon 5:00 p.m. General Public Comment Session; Mon 5:30 p.m. City Council Meeting; Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council, Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee; Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee; Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Wed 1:30 p.m. Business Arts Workforce Aviation Services Committee; Thu 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee (Agendas and links to watch)
- By the numbers (including RTD free mall ride numbers): Pandemic crushes downtown Denver crowds (Colorado Politics)
- RTD Celebrates Women’s History Month: Civil Rights Outreach Specialist Vivian Morales (RTD)
- RTD Board of Directors meetings this week: Thu 3 p.m. GM Oversight & Performance Management Committee (Agenda and links to watch)
- Boulder moving toward final segment of 28th Street project (Denver Post)
Centennial State
- Polis seeking major boost for Revitalizing Main Streets program, including $70 million to a pair of existing grant programs that makes it easier for people to move around without getting into cars (Denver Business Journal)
- Legislative leaders agree to put general-fund money into transportation-funding package (Denver Business Journal)
- Northeast Colorado receives nearly $33 million in federal stimulus funds for highway projects including Bustang station (Fox31)
- United Airlines introduces direct bus service from DEN to Breckenridge and Larimer County (Denver Post, Fox31, CBS4, Greeley Tribune)
- Front Range Rail Commission Sees Cautionary Tale In RTD’s FasTracks — And Opportunity (CPR)
- Pueblo City Council looks for additional funds for roundabout at treacherous intersection (Pueblo Chieftain)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines that Will Make You Love Mondays! (Streetsblog USA)
- Why the New Mobility Revolution Leaves Seniors Behind (Streetsblog USA)
- Lime Makes Big Bet on Electric Bikeshare (Streetsblog USA)
- How to Build a Cheap Homemade Speed Camera (Streetsblog MASS)
