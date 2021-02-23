Tuesday’s Headlines 02/23/2021 and Walking While Black Shouldn’t Be Deadly

More on the independent investigation into the death of Elijah McClain at the hands of Aurora Police and Aurora Fire (CBS4, Fox31, 9News, Westword, Colorado Politics, the role of implicit bias on CBS4, police and fire chief story on 9News) Interviews with Elijah’s mom (Fox31, CBS4) and dad (Fox31) Editorials: The truth about Elijah McClain’s death must come out (Denver Post) and Aurora must set policing standards, not police (Aurora Sentinel)

Dump truck [drivist] collides with bicyclist in Aurora and causes life-threatening injuries, and Fox31 seems to think the dump truck was driving itself (Fox31)

RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson to participate in TransitCenter webinar today at 3 p.m. (RTD)

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001votes overwhelmingly for one-year contract extension with RTD (Colorado Politics)

RTD Expected To Transform Some Park-N-Ride Lots Into Affordable Housing (CBS4)

Governing cites Denver and Boulder as examples of successful pedestrian malls in The Strange, Troubled History of Pedestrian Malls (Governing)

Democratic leaders tell local officials time is right to fund transportation (Colorado Politics)

CDOT proposal for Poncha Springs intersection of U.S. 285 and U.S. 50. doesn’t include roundabout (Mountain Mail)

Tuesday’s Headlines from Around Our Nation (Streetsblog USA)

Holland, Michigan Shows How to Put Pedestrians First in Winter (Streetsblog USA)

OPINION: It’s Time to End NYPD’s Current Role in Crash Investigations (Streetsblog NYC)

