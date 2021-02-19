Friday’s Headlines 02/19/2021
The Metro Area and Way Beyond
- Boulder’s new racial equity plan will inform transportation planning and everything else (Fox31)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 63 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).
- Robotic geologist and astrobiologist rover “about the size of the car” lands on Mars (NASA)
From Streetsblog
- Friday’s Headlines to End Presidents Week (Streetsblog USA)
- Why We Need To Stop Calling Auto-Centric Roads ‘Assets’ (Streetsblog USA)
- Interview: California Freeway Expansion Projects Induce Travel, and Underestimate Impacts of Additional Driving (Streetsblog California)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.