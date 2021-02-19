Friday’s Headlines 02/19/2021

The Metro Area and Way Beyond

  • Boulder’s new racial equity plan will inform transportation planning and everything else (Fox31)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 63 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).
  • Robotic geologist and astrobiologist rover “about the size of the car” lands on Mars (NASA)

From Streetsblog

  • Friday’s Headlines to End Presidents Week (Streetsblog USA)
  • Why We Need To Stop Calling Auto-Centric Roads ‘Assets’ (Streetsblog USA)
  • Interview: California Freeway Expansion Projects Induce Travel, and Underestimate Impacts of Additional Driving (Streetsblog California)

