Friday’s Headlines 02/19/2021

The Metro Area and Way Beyond

Boulder’s new racial equity plan will inform transportation planning and everything else (Fox31)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 63 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).

Robotic geologist and astrobiologist rover “about the size of the car” lands on Mars (NASA)

From Streetsblog

Friday’s Headlines to End Presidents Week (Streetsblog USA)

Why We Need To Stop Calling Auto-Centric Roads ‘Assets’ (Streetsblog USA)

Interview: California Freeway Expansion Projects Induce Travel, and Underestimate Impacts of Additional Driving (Streetsblog California)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.