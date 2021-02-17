Wednesday’s Headlines 02/17/2021 and Train Quiet Zones

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

RTD to host virtual meetings to discuss train quiet zones (RTD)

A sweet Valentine’s Day project: Second Creek Elementary School students in Commerce City honor RTD and other frontline workers (RTD)

Public transportation advocate Nettie Moore remembered (North Denver News)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 89 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 106 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups).

Centennial State

Colorado Matters: Garnett and Holbert On Legislative Priorities (including transportation funding) (CPR)

Colorado House leaders offer conflicting visions on transportation funding, energy regulations (Denver Business Journal)

Denver Gazette Editorial: Time for Democrats to invest in highways (Denver Gazette/Colorado Politics) Streetsblog Denver counterpoint: Time for everyone to invest in multimodal. No link, that’s the tweet.

Durango Transit contemplates funding as shortfall looms (The Journal)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines While You Try to Stay Warm (Streetsblog USA)

What The Next Federal Infrastructure Bill Would Look Like If Cities Were In Charge (Streetsblog USA)

