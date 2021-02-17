Wednesday’s Headlines 02/17/2021 and Train Quiet Zones
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- RTD to host virtual meetings to discuss train quiet zones (RTD)
- A sweet Valentine’s Day project: Second Creek Elementary School students in Commerce City honor RTD and other frontline workers (RTD)
- Public transportation advocate Nettie Moore remembered (North Denver News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 89 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 106 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups).
Centennial State
- Colorado Matters: Garnett and Holbert On Legislative Priorities (including transportation funding) (CPR)
- Colorado House leaders offer conflicting visions on transportation funding, energy regulations (Denver Business Journal)
- Denver Gazette Editorial: Time for Democrats to invest in highways (Denver Gazette/Colorado Politics)
- Streetsblog Denver counterpoint: Time for everyone to invest in multimodal. No link, that’s the tweet.
- Durango Transit contemplates funding as shortfall looms (The Journal)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines While You Try to Stay Warm (Streetsblog USA)
- What The Next Federal Infrastructure Bill Would Look Like If Cities Were In Charge (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.