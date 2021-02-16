Tuesday’s Headlines 02/16/2021 and the Legislature Reconvenes Today

Denver

  • COVID pushed back Little Saigon’s BID effort, so Denver Streets Partnership advocates have stepped in to act like one (Denverite)
  • What’s Driving You Crazy? The intersection of Downing and Louisiana, at the corner of Wash Park. Let me rewrite that for you, Denver7: Denver is making Downing and Louisiana safer for people walking and riding bikes (Denver7)
  • What Transit Looks like for MSU Denver Students during the pandemic (Met Media)
  • Group living reform offers “foundation of change” for Denver halfway houses after vote killing private prison contracts… and allows more people to live near transit (Denver Post)
  • Denver City Council meetings this week: Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council; Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee; Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance & Governance Committee; Tue 5:00 p.m. General Public Comment Session followed by 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting (since yesterday was a holiday); Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee (Committee canceled/consent agenda included.); Wed 1:30 p.m. Business Arts Workforce Aviation Services Committee; Thur 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee Committee canceled/consent agenda included) (Denver City Council)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 97 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate).

RTD

  • RTD Asked Polis For A Dialogue About The Boulder And Longmont Train. They Got A Lecture Instead. (CPR)
  • Completing the RTD Northwest Rail Line will take partnership and money (RTD)
  • RTD Black History Month features: Mechanic Brandon Brown and businesses Jeffery B Jewelry and Boney’s BBQ on Route 83L (RTD)
  • RTD board meetings this week: none scheduled (RTD)

Centennial State

  • Shoshana Lew and Karen Stuart: Transparency in Colorado transportation starts with talking to our neighbors (Colorado Sun)
  • Under New Management: Colorado’s New House Speaker Faces Challenges [including transportation funding] As Legislature Reconvenes (CPR)
  • Legislature reconvenes, focus still on pandemic, economy… and transportation funding (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)
  • Legislative leaders clash on fee hikes, public trust (Colorado Politics)

From Streetsblog

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.