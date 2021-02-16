Tuesday’s Headlines 02/16/2021 and the Legislature Reconvenes Today

Denver

COVID pushed back Little Saigon’s BID effort, so Denver Streets Partnership advocates have stepped in to act like one (Denverite)

What’s Driving You Crazy? The intersection of Downing and Louisiana, at the corner of Wash Park. Let me rewrite that for you, Denver7: Denver is making Downing and Louisiana safer for people walking and riding bikes (Denver7)

What Transit Looks like for MSU Denver Students during the pandemic (Met Media)

Group living reform offers “foundation of change” for Denver halfway houses after vote killing private prison contracts… and allows more people to live near transit (Denver Post)

Denver City Council meetings this week: Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council; Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee; Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance & Governance Committee; Tue 5:00 p.m. General Public Comment Session followed by 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting (since yesterday was a holiday); Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee (Committee canceled/consent agenda included.); Wed 1:30 p.m. Business Arts Workforce Aviation Services Committee; Thur 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee Committee canceled/consent agenda included) (Denver City Council)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 97 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate).

RTD

RTD Asked Polis For A Dialogue About The Boulder And Longmont Train. They Got A Lecture Instead. (CPR)

Completing the RTD Northwest Rail Line will take partnership and money (RTD)

RTD Black History Month features: Mechanic Brandon Brown and businesses Jeffery B Jewelry and Boney’s BBQ on Route 83L (RTD)

RTD board meetings this week: none scheduled (RTD)

Centennial State

Shoshana Lew and Karen Stuart: Transparency in Colorado transportation starts with talking to our neighbors (Colorado Sun)

Under New Management: Colorado’s New House Speaker Faces Challenges [including transportation funding] As Legislature Reconvenes (CPR)

Legislature reconvenes, focus still on pandemic, economy… and transportation funding (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)

Legislative leaders clash on fee hikes, public trust (Colorado Politics)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines to Really Start the Workweek (Streetsblog USA)

Monday’s Headlines to Celebrate Presidents Day (Streetsblog USA)

The Reason More Women Drivers Die in Car Crashes? Men driving SUVs. (Streetsblog USA)

House Support for Transit is Good, Not Great (Streetsblog USA) And you could contact your Congressperson about it



