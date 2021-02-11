Thursday’s Headlines 02/11/2021 and the COVID-19 Vaccination Event Story We’ve Been Awaiting

Traffic Violence

‘Strong, independent and fearless’: Family remembers mother and daughter killed in crash with Denver Fire truck at North Broadway and Speer Boulevard (9News)

Denver and the Metro Area

Some Denver parks will remain car-free through winter! (9News)

CBS4 has an extremely confusing story called “Nonprofit Aims To Boost Denver’s Revenue By Tackling Declining Parking Numbers”… and I assure you, the Denver Streets Partnership is not trying to do that (CBS4)

But the Denver Streets Partnership and Denver Healthy Eating Active Living are hosting a virtual Vision Zero Love-In today through Sunday to appreciate local main streets and local businesses (Facebook)

Denver police officer reconnects to community through bike patrol (Denver7)

City of Denver seeks input on Civic Center Park improvements, and there’s a virtual public meeting tonight (Fox31)

Public planning process for Park Hill golf course land begins as some cringe at the possibilities (Denverite)

Broomfield names pedestrian bridge after beloved dog that hung out with toll attendants working on U.S. 36 in the 1950s. Seriously. (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index: 1 p.m.: 72 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 75 (Moderate).

RTD

The COVID-19 vaccination event story we’ve been awaiting: RTD partners with SCL Health to provide shuttles to mass vaccination event over the weekend *insert celebration emojis here* (RTD)

Longmont may still get its long-promised RTD rail line. But it may need help from Amtrak. (Colorado Sun)

RTD to renew Longmont rail plan in next 60 days (9News)

Northwest Rail: end of line hopefully won’t be Westminster (Northglenn-Thornton Sentinel)

RTD contractor conducting repairs on Nine Mile Park-n-Ride (RTD)

Video: RTD End of Year 2020 (RTD)

RTD CEO/GM Debra Johnson will speak Feb. 23 on a webinar called Taking the Helm in a Storm: New Transit Leadership During the COVID Crisis (TransitCenter)

Centennial State and Beyond

State Rep. Matt Gray and Sen. Faith Winter – “the General Assembly’s dynamic duo on transportation” – say Polis, leadership on board with road funding proposal, and the dynamic duo wants more multimodal (Colorado Politics)

North I-25 Express Lanes Project near U.S. 34 interchange will have bus slips and mobility hub (Coloradoan)

Loveland council talks alternative transportation during ‘Connect Loveland’ conversation (Loveland Reporter-Herald)

Bustang to expand in July with five-day-a-week round trips between Telluride to Grand Junction and stops in Delta, Olathe, Montrose, Ridgway, and Placerville (Ouray County Plaindealer, Montrose Press)

Editorial: Let’s not fail this Tennessee Pass (Railway Track & Structures)

