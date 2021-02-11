Thursday’s Headlines 02/11/2021 and the COVID-19 Vaccination Event Story We’ve Been Awaiting
Traffic Violence
- ‘Strong, independent and fearless’: Family remembers mother and daughter killed in crash with Denver Fire truck at North Broadway and Speer Boulevard (9News)
Denver and the Metro Area
- Some Denver parks will remain car-free through winter! (9News)
- CBS4 has an extremely confusing story called “Nonprofit Aims To Boost Denver’s Revenue By Tackling Declining Parking Numbers”… and I assure you, the Denver Streets Partnership is not trying to do that (CBS4)
- But the Denver Streets Partnership and Denver Healthy Eating Active Living are hosting a virtual Vision Zero Love-In today through Sunday to appreciate local main streets and local businesses (Facebook)
- Denver police officer reconnects to community through bike patrol (Denver7)
- City of Denver seeks input on Civic Center Park improvements, and there’s a virtual public meeting tonight (Fox31)
- Public planning process for Park Hill golf course land begins as some cringe at the possibilities (Denverite)
- Broomfield names pedestrian bridge after beloved dog that hung out with toll attendants working on U.S. 36 in the 1950s. Seriously. (9News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 1 p.m.: 72 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 75 (Moderate).
RTD
- The COVID-19 vaccination event story we’ve been awaiting: RTD partners with SCL Health to provide shuttles to mass vaccination event over the weekend *insert celebration emojis here* (RTD)
- Longmont may still get its long-promised RTD rail line. But it may need help from Amtrak. (Colorado Sun)
- RTD to renew Longmont rail plan in next 60 days (9News)
- Northwest Rail: end of line hopefully won’t be Westminster (Northglenn-Thornton Sentinel)
- RTD contractor conducting repairs on Nine Mile Park-n-Ride (RTD)
- Video: RTD End of Year 2020 (RTD)
- RTD CEO/GM Debra Johnson will speak Feb. 23 on a webinar called Taking the Helm in a Storm: New Transit Leadership During the COVID Crisis (TransitCenter)
Centennial State and Beyond
- State Rep. Matt Gray and Sen. Faith Winter – “the General Assembly’s dynamic duo on transportation” – say Polis, leadership on board with road funding proposal, and the dynamic duo wants more multimodal (Colorado Politics)
- North I-25 Express Lanes Project near U.S. 34 interchange will have bus slips and mobility hub (Coloradoan)
- Loveland council talks alternative transportation during ‘Connect Loveland’ conversation (Loveland Reporter-Herald)
- Bustang to expand in July with five-day-a-week round trips between Telluride to Grand Junction and stops in Delta, Olathe, Montrose, Ridgway, and Placerville (Ouray County Plaindealer, Montrose Press)
- Editorial: Let’s not fail this Tennessee Pass (Railway Track & Structures)
From Streetsblog
- Thursday’s Headlines for the People (Streetsblog USA)
- Study: Yes, More Parking Does Put More Cars on the Road (Streetsblog USA)
- New Bill in Congress Would Help Americans Buy E-Bikes (Streetsblog USA)
- The Bike Parking Revolution is Here in NYC (Streetsblog NYC)
- Talking Headways Podcast: Revel, Revel — Mopeds Make their Mark (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.