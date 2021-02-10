Wednesday’s Headlines 02/10/2021 and the Next 100 Years for Civic Center

  • For First Time In 100+ Years, Denver Looks To Drastically Improve Civic Center Park (CBS4)
  • Speaking of parks, the Denver Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meets today at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom, and they will discuss car-free parks, and perhaps you could tell them you like car-free parks (City and County of Denver – PRAB)
  • Denver International Airport service workers rally for extension of RTD EcoPass (Colorado Politics)
  • After Polis’ Arm Twist, RTD Looks To Restart Boulder Rail Project (CPR)
  • Light rail to nowhere? RTD estimates extension to Boulder, Longmont won’t be built until 2042 (Denver7)
  • Polis calls RTD’s 20-plus year timeline for completion of Northwest Rail not a “legitimate” date (Boulder Daily Camera)
    • “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” (Inigo Montoya)
  • Push for rail line to Boulder moves ahead but divides RTD board (Denver Business Journal)
  • Cities – including Denver – Rev Up Transition to EVs with Car Sharing Programs (NRDC)
  • Eight ways to get around CU’s campus… and cars are #8 (CU Boulder Today)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 72 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 78 (Moderate).

Centennial State and Beyond

  • How Colorado’s Free E-Bike Program Fits Into Its Plan To Slow Climate Change (CPR)

From Streetsblog

