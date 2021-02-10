Wednesday’s Headlines 02/10/2021 and the Next 100 Years for Civic Center
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- For First Time In 100+ Years, Denver Looks To Drastically Improve Civic Center Park (CBS4)
- All About Denver’s ‘Civic Center Next 100’ Initiative (CBS4)
- And you can provide walking, biking, and transit input Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom (City and County of Denver – Outdoor Downtown)
- Speaking of parks, the Denver Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meets today at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom, and they will discuss car-free parks, and perhaps you could tell them you like car-free parks (City and County of Denver – PRAB)
- Denver International Airport service workers rally for extension of RTD EcoPass (Colorado Politics)
- After Polis’ Arm Twist, RTD Looks To Restart Boulder Rail Project (CPR)
- Light rail to nowhere? RTD estimates extension to Boulder, Longmont won’t be built until 2042 (Denver7)
- Polis calls RTD’s 20-plus year timeline for completion of Northwest Rail not a “legitimate” date (Boulder Daily Camera)
- “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” (Inigo Montoya)
- Push for rail line to Boulder moves ahead but divides RTD board (Denver Business Journal)
- Cities – including Denver – Rev Up Transition to EVs with Car Sharing Programs (NRDC)
- Eight ways to get around CU’s campus… and cars are #8 (CU Boulder Today)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 72 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 78 (Moderate).
Centennial State and Beyond
- How Colorado’s Free E-Bike Program Fits Into Its Plan To Slow Climate Change (CPR)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines to Hit Midweek (Streetsblog USA)
- How to Electrify the Nation’s School Buses (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.