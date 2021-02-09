Tuesday’s Headlines 02/09/2021 and Woman Walking Killed by Driver on East Hampden near South Akron
Traffic Violence
- Driver hits and kills woman walking on East Hampden near South Akron (CBS4 and Fox31, which say the driver stayed on scene / Denver Post, which says the vehicle stayed on scene, apparently on its own volition)
Denver and the Metro Area
- Around 1 a.m., Denver City Council votes 11-2 to pass group living amendments to zoning code, which will expand some residents’ access to walking, biking, and transit (Westword, Denverite, Fox31, CBS4, 9News)
- Sometime around midnight, City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval said, “I did not run to represent cars, I ran to represent people.”
- Related: I apologize to my neighbors for my loud cheering around midnight.
- Tonight: Denver launches planning process for 155-acre Park Hill land protected from development (Denver Post)
- Denver wants to reimagine Civic Center — and here’s how to get involved (9News)
- Car-centric “What’s Driving You Crazy” question: Can the far right lane on E. 29th Ave. at Central Park be used as a turn lane? Answer: If you’re on a bike, yes, since that’s a bike lane. (Denver7)
- Repairs to last through April at Aurora’s Nine Mile Park-n-Ride (9News)
- Former Longmont Mayor Julia Pirnack: RTD has betrayed Longmont (Longmont Times-Call)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 11 a.m.: 74 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate).
Centennial State and Beyond
- Bicycle Colorado’s Moving People Forward virtual conference starts today, and you can still register (Bicycle Colorado)
- Opinion by keynote speaker Dr. Destiny Thomas: Urbanism is Complicit in Infra-Structural Racism — And Reparations Have a Place in the Built Environment (Streetsblog USA)
- Colorado Springs’ most dangerous intersections (KRDO)
- Eagle County: Railroad firm has ’no intention’ to run oil over Tennessee Pass, will focus on commuter and passenger service (Vail Daily)
- Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus ridership plummeted in 2020 but $19.3M in federal relief anticipated this year (Aspen Times)
From Streetsblog
- Tuesday’s Headlines for the People of Our Nation (Streetsblog USA)
- Hit-and-Runs Against Cyclists Surge During Quarantine (Streetsblog USA)
- Study: Balancing Equity & Density with Scooters (Streetsblog SF)
- Op-Ed: Could Street Parking Technology Help Make Our Cities More Equitable? (Streetsblog USA)
- Lithium Mining and the Hidden Environmental Costs of EVs (Streetsblog USA)
