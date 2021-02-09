Tuesday’s Headlines 02/09/2021 and Woman Walking Killed by Driver on East Hampden near South Akron

  • Driver hits and kills woman walking on East Hampden near South Akron (CBS4 and Fox31, which say the driver stayed on scene / Denver Post, which says the vehicle stayed on scene, apparently on its own volition)

  • Around 1 a.m., Denver City Council votes 11-2 to pass group living amendments to zoning code, which will expand some residents’ access to walking, biking, and transit (Westword, Denverite, Fox31, CBS4, 9News)
    • Sometime around midnight, City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval said, “I did not run to represent cars, I ran to represent people.”
    • Related: I apologize to my neighbors for my loud cheering around midnight.
  • Tonight: Denver launches planning process for 155-acre Park Hill land protected from development (Denver Post)
  • Denver wants to reimagine Civic Center — and here’s how to get involved (9News)
  • Car-centric “What’s Driving You Crazy” question: Can the far right lane on E. 29th Ave. at Central Park be used as a turn lane? Answer: If you’re on a bike, yes, since that’s a bike lane. (Denver7)
  • Repairs to last through April at Aurora’s Nine Mile Park-n-Ride (9News)
  • Former Longmont Mayor Julia Pirnack: RTD has betrayed Longmont (Longmont Times-Call)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 11 a.m.: 74 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate).

  • Bicycle Colorado’s Moving People Forward virtual conference starts today, and you can still register (Bicycle Colorado)
    • Opinion by keynote speaker Dr. Destiny Thomas: Urbanism is Complicit in Infra-Structural Racism — And Reparations Have a Place in the Built Environment (Streetsblog USA)
  • Colorado Springs’ most dangerous intersections (KRDO)
  • Eagle County: Railroad firm has ’no intention’ to run oil over Tennessee Pass,  will focus on commuter and passenger service (Vail Daily)
  • Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus ridership plummeted in 2020 but $19.3M in federal relief anticipated this year (Aspen Times)

