Tuesday’s Headlines 02/09/2021 and Woman Walking Killed by Driver on East Hampden near South Akron

Tuesday's Headlines 02/09/2021

Traffic Violence

Driver hits and kills woman walking on East Hampden near South Akron (CBS4 and Fox31, which say the driver stayed on scene / Denver Post, which says the vehicle stayed on scene, apparently on its own volition)

Denver and the Metro Area

Around 1 a.m., Denver City Council votes 11-2 to pass group living amendments to zoning code, which will expand some residents’ access to walking, biking, and transit (Westword, Denverite, Fox31, CBS4, 9News) Sometime around midnight, City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval said, “I did not run to represent cars, I ran to represent people.” Related: I apologize to my neighbors for my loud cheering around midnight.

Tonight: Denver launches planning process for 155-acre Park Hill land protected from development (Denver Post)

Denver wants to reimagine Civic Center — and here’s how to get involved (9News)

Car-centric “What’s Driving You Crazy” question: Can the far right lane on E. 29th Ave. at Central Park be used as a turn lane? Answer: If you’re on a bike, yes, since that’s a bike lane. (Denver7)

Repairs to last through April at Aurora’s Nine Mile Park-n-Ride (9News)

Former Longmont Mayor Julia Pirnack: RTD has betrayed Longmont (Longmont Times-Call)

Denver Air Quality Index: 11 a.m.: 74 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate).

Centennial State and Beyond

Bicycle Colorado’s Moving People Forward virtual conference starts today, and you can still register (Bicycle Colorado) Opinion by keynote speaker Dr. Destiny Thomas: Urbanism is Complicit in Infra-Structural Racism — And Reparations Have a Place in the Built Environment (Streetsblog USA)

Colorado Springs’ most dangerous intersections (KRDO)

Eagle County: Railroad firm has ’no intention’ to run oil over Tennessee Pass, will focus on commuter and passenger service (Vail Daily)

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus ridership plummeted in 2020 but $19.3M in federal relief anticipated this year (Aspen Times)

