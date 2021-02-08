Monday’s Headlines 02/08/2021 and “But Parking”
Denver and the Metro Area
- Denver City Council will vote tonight on a zoning change to allow five unrelated adults in a Denver household (instead of two), which would expand people’s choices for walking, biking, and transit (Denver 7)… and opponents continue to cry “but parking” (Colorado Springs Gazette)
- Denver City Council meetings this week: Mon 5:30 p.m. Full Council Meeting (including group living vote); Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council; Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee; Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee; Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee; Thu 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee (Agendas and links to watch)
- RTD launches app that fully integrates regular bus and rail services with FlexRide service (RTD)
- Rail~Volution podcast episode, “Latina Leaders in Transit” features RTD Board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede (RTD)
- RTD Board meetings this week: Tue 5:30 p.m. Study Session/Financial Administration & Audit Committee/Operations & Customer Service Committee; Thu 5:30 p.m. Executive Committee (Agendas and links to watch)
- CU on the Air podcast interviews Wes Marshall, CU Denver professor of civil engineering with a joint appointment in urban planning, about what constitutes safe streets and neighborhoods for pedestrians, [people using] wheel chairs, bicyclists, autos and even [people using] scooters; and why the old ways in some ways are way better (CU on the Air)
- Streetlight Data report praises Denver for bicycling gains (Living On Earth)
- WalletHub ranks Denver #9 in 2021 report of Healthiest Cities in America and cites walking and biking (CBS4)
- Yet another drive-up vaccination story with no mention of walking, biking, or transit (CBS4)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 54 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).
Centennial State and Beyond
- Stay-at-home order changed the way Coloradans work. But is it improving emissions? (Colorado Sun)
- Jon Caldara: “to improve our neglected roads we’re supposed to pay off the rail and bike Shiites first” and Bustang is “a gateway drug to build statewide transit” (Colorado Politics, Colorado Springs Gazette)
- COVID In Eagle County: Face Masks Required In Airports, Bus, Rail Stations, Public Transportation (CBS4)
- Railroads changed much more than transportation (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)
- A Shot in the Arm for Transit (Railway Age)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines to Get Back to the Grind (Streetsblog USA)
- Memo to Buttigieg: Fix Our National Traffic Control Standards (Streetsblog USA)
- Opinion: An ‘Active Transportation Administration’? No, Thanks (Streetsblog USA)
