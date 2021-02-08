Monday’s Headlines 02/08/2021 and “But Parking”

Denver and the Metro Area

  • Denver City Council will vote tonight on a zoning change to allow five unrelated adults in a Denver household (instead of two), which would expand people’s choices for walking, biking, and transit (Denver 7)… and opponents continue to cry “but parking” (Colorado Springs Gazette)
  • Denver City Council meetings this week: Mon 5:30 p.m. Full Council Meeting (including group living vote); Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council; Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee; Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee; Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee; Thu 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee (Agendas and links to watch)
  • RTD launches app that fully integrates regular bus and rail services with FlexRide service (RTD)
  • Rail~Volution podcast episode, “Latina Leaders in Transit” features RTD Board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede (RTD)
  • RTD Board meetings this week: Tue 5:30 p.m. Study Session/Financial Administration & Audit Committee/Operations & Customer Service Committee; Thu 5:30 p.m. Executive Committee (Agendas and links to watch)
  • CU on the Air podcast interviews Wes Marshall, CU Denver professor of civil engineering with a joint appointment in urban planning, about what constitutes safe streets and neighborhoods for pedestrians, [people using] wheel chairs, bicyclists, autos and even [people using] scooters; and why the old ways in some ways are way better (CU on the Air)
  • Streetlight Data report praises Denver for bicycling gains (Living On Earth)
  • WalletHub ranks Denver #9 in 2021 report of Healthiest Cities in America and cites walking and biking (CBS4)
  • Yet another drive-up vaccination story with no mention of walking, biking, or transit (CBS4)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 54 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).

Centennial State and Beyond

  • Stay-at-home order changed the way Coloradans work. But is it improving emissions? (Colorado Sun)
  • Jon Caldara: “to improve our neglected roads we’re supposed to pay off the rail and bike Shiites first” and Bustang is “a gateway drug to build statewide transit” (Colorado Politics, Colorado Springs Gazette)
  • COVID In Eagle County: Face Masks Required In Airports, Bus, Rail Stations, Public Transportation (CBS4)
  • Railroads changed much more than transportation (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)
  • A Shot in the Arm for Transit (Railway Age)

From Streetsblog

  • Monday’s Headlines to Get Back to the Grind (Streetsblog USA)
  • Memo to Buttigieg: Fix Our National Traffic Control Standards (Streetsblog USA)
  • Opinion: An ‘Active Transportation Administration’? No, Thanks (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.