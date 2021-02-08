Monday’s Headlines 02/08/2021 and “But Parking”

Denver and the Metro Area

Centennial State and Beyond

Stay-at-home order changed the way Coloradans work. But is it improving emissions? (Colorado Sun)

Jon Caldara: “to improve our neglected roads we’re supposed to pay off the rail and bike Shiites first” and Bustang is “a gateway drug to build statewide transit” (Colorado Politics, Colorado Springs Gazette)

COVID In Eagle County: Face Masks Required In Airports, Bus, Rail Stations, Public Transportation (CBS4)

Railroads changed much more than transportation (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)

A Shot in the Arm for Transit (Railway Age)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s Headlines to Get Back to the Grind (Streetsblog USA)

Memo to Buttigieg: Fix Our National Traffic Control Standards (Streetsblog USA)

Opinion: An ‘Active Transportation Administration’? No, Thanks (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.