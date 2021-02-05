Friday’s Headlines 02/05/2021 and Lots of RTD News

Traffic Violence

Aurora Police seek the driver of a dark-colored sedan who hit a child walking at Havana Street and East First Avenue last night and then fled the scene (Fox31, 9News, Denver Post)

Denver and the Metro Area

RTD CEO Debra Johnson talks to Colorado Matters about the challenges ahead for public transit (CPR)

RTD and 20+ other transit agencies to Congress: We need $39.3 billion in relief to address COVID-19-related deficits and prevent further service cuts and delays to capital projects (Railway Age)

RTD to fund FasTracks program with Climate Bonds Certified green bonds, which finance projects that promote progress on environmentally sustainable activities that benefit emissions reduction or the fight against climate change (RTD, Colorado Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 41 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).

Centennial State

Colorado State Patrol CSP using public opinion survey to find ways to “save lives on Colorado roads” after 609 people were killed on Colorado roads in 2020 [and we hope one of those ways involves CDOT and safer infrastructure, instead of simply more ticket writing] (Fox31, Colorado State Patrol news release)

