Thursday’s Headlines 02/04/2021 and Transit Equity Day

Happy Transit Equity Day!

Denver and the Metro Area

Hancock: “This city is already built for cars. We need to build other modes of transportation.” (Denver Business Journal)

Group Living Proposal Would Finally Legalize Communal Homes in Denver… and opposition cries “but parking” (Westword)

After RTD banned sitting, lying, and eating at Union Station, activists went there to sit, lie and eat (Denverite)

Neguse urges completion of RTD’s Northwest Rail passenger train service (Longmont Times-Call)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 52 (Moderate).

Centennial State and Beyond

State lawmakers preview 2021 legislative session proposals, including transportation issues, in meeting with Longmont City Council (Longmont Times-Call)

More on how Weld County cut fatal vehicle crashes in half in a year with traffic enforcement, but still no racial breakdown on ticket recipients (Fort Collins Coloradoan)

From Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines Across Our Great Big Land (Streetsblog USA)

Former RTD CEO Phil Washington will leave Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority when his contract expires in May (Streetsblog LA)

Give Biking, Walking, and Transit a Fair Share of Federal Transportation Funding (Streetsblog CAL)

Why Buttigieg’s Midwest Roots Might Make Him a Great USDOT Secretary (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: COVID-19 on the Streets (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.