Thursday’s Headlines 02/04/2021 and Transit Equity Day
Happy Transit Equity Day!
Denver and the Metro Area
- Hancock: “This city is already built for cars. We need to build other modes of transportation.” (Denver Business Journal)
- Group Living Proposal Would Finally Legalize Communal Homes in Denver… and opposition cries “but parking” (Westword)
- After RTD banned sitting, lying, and eating at Union Station, activists went there to sit, lie and eat (Denverite)
- Neguse urges completion of RTD’s Northwest Rail passenger train service (Longmont Times-Call)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 52 (Moderate).
Centennial State and Beyond
- State lawmakers preview 2021 legislative session proposals, including transportation issues, in meeting with Longmont City Council (Longmont Times-Call)
- More on how Weld County cut fatal vehicle crashes in half in a year with traffic enforcement, but still no racial breakdown on ticket recipients (Fort Collins Coloradoan)
From Streetsblog
- Thursday’s Headlines Across Our Great Big Land (Streetsblog USA)
- Former RTD CEO Phil Washington will leave Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority when his contract expires in May (Streetsblog LA)
- Give Biking, Walking, and Transit a Fair Share of Federal Transportation Funding (Streetsblog CAL)
- Why Buttigieg’s Midwest Roots Might Make Him a Great USDOT Secretary (Streetsblog USA)
- Talking Headways Podcast: COVID-19 on the Streets (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.