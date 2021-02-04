Thursday’s Headlines 02/04/2021 and Transit Equity Day

Happy Transit Equity Day!

Denver and the Metro Area

  • Hancock: “This city is already built for cars. We need to build other modes of transportation.” (Denver Business Journal)
  • Group Living Proposal Would Finally Legalize Communal Homes in Denver… and opposition cries “but parking” (Westword)
  • After RTD banned sitting, lying, and eating at Union Station, activists went there to sit, lie and eat (Denverite)
  • Neguse urges completion of RTD’s Northwest Rail passenger train service (Longmont Times-Call)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 52 (Moderate).

Centennial State and Beyond

  • State lawmakers preview 2021 legislative session proposals, including transportation issues, in meeting with Longmont City Council (Longmont Times-Call)
  • More on how Weld County cut fatal vehicle crashes in half in a year with traffic enforcement, but still no racial breakdown on ticket recipients (Fort Collins Coloradoan)

From Streetsblog

  • Thursday’s Headlines Across Our Great Big Land (Streetsblog USA)
  • Former RTD CEO Phil Washington will leave Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority when his contract expires in May (Streetsblog LA)
  • Give Biking, Walking, and Transit a Fair Share of Federal Transportation Funding (Streetsblog CAL)
  • Why Buttigieg’s Midwest Roots Might Make Him a Great USDOT Secretary (Streetsblog USA)
  • Talking Headways Podcast: COVID-19 on the Streets (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.