Wednesday’s Headlines 02/03/2021 and Lego Bike Lanes
Traffic Violence
- Aurora Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver who critically injured a person walking last Wednesday at North Havana Street and East 4th Way around 9:16 p.m. The vehicle is a gold 2003-2008 Buick Rendezvous SUV with front end damage and a damaged or missing passenger side mirror. (CBS4)
Denver and the Metro Area
- Parker Town Council looks to leave RTD (CPR)
- RTD recalls laid-off union workers after announcement of COVID relief funding (Colorado Politics)
- Group Living Overhaul Headed to Tight Denver City Council Vote (Westword)
- The Denver Streets Partnership’s 10-week Advocacy Academy starts February 15 (Denver Streets Partnership)
- Funding shortfalls pose challenges for Boulder’s transportation goals (Daily Camera)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 117 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups).
Centennial State and Beyond
- The road to greenhouse gas cuts: Are Colorado drivers ready? (Colorado Sun)
- “The Colorado Restaurant Association — not the state Department of Public Health and Environment — announced Tuesday that restaurant workers are now in Phase 1B.3, which is expected to start in March and includes grocery store workers, faith leaders and transit drivers” (Denver Post)
- Colorado business coalition offers framework for $5 billion transportation-funding plan (Denver Business Journal)
- Cooke: Hughes project reflects future concerns for Fort Collins, including transit (Rocky Mountain Collegian)
- The quest to get Lego to make a little space for bicycles (The Verge) and the idea needs 10,000 votes (Lego ideas)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines with Lots of Buttigieg News (Streetsblog USA)
- Smart Growth America Equity Summit envisions a community-led approach to planning (Streetsblog Chicago)
- Four Reasons to Hold Your Applause For Automakers’ Big EV Promises (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.