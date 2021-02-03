Wednesday’s Headlines 02/03/2021 and Lego Bike Lanes

Traffic Violence

Aurora Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver who critically injured a person walking last Wednesday at North Havana Street and East 4th Way around 9:16 p.m. The vehicle is a gold 2003-2008 Buick Rendezvous SUV with front end damage and a damaged or missing passenger side mirror. (CBS4)

Denver and the Metro Area

Parker Town Council looks to leave RTD (CPR)

RTD recalls laid-off union workers after announcement of COVID relief funding (Colorado Politics)

Group Living Overhaul Headed to Tight Denver City Council Vote (Westword)

The Denver Streets Partnership’s 10-week Advocacy Academy starts February 15 (Denver Streets Partnership)

Funding shortfalls pose challenges for Boulder’s transportation goals (Daily Camera)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 117 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups).

Centennial State and Beyond

The road to greenhouse gas cuts: Are Colorado drivers ready? (Colorado Sun)

“The Colorado Restaurant Association — not the state Department of Public Health and Environment — announced Tuesday that restaurant workers are now in Phase 1B.3, which is expected to start in March and includes grocery store workers, faith leaders and transit drivers” (Denver Post)

Colorado business coalition offers framework for $5 billion transportation-funding plan (Denver Business Journal)

Cooke: Hughes project reflects future concerns for Fort Collins, including transit (Rocky Mountain Collegian)

The quest to get Lego to make a little space for bicycles (The Verge) and the idea needs 10,000 votes (Lego ideas)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines with Lots of Buttigieg News (Streetsblog USA)

Smart Growth America Equity Summit envisions a community-led approach to planning (Streetsblog Chicago)

Four Reasons to Hold Your Applause For Automakers’ Big EV Promises (Streetsblog USA)

