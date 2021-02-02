Tuesday’s Headlines 02/02/2021 and RTD Rehires Laid Off Bus and Rail Operators
Denver and the Metro Area
- RTD Rescinds Layoffs For Bus & Rail Operators Thanks To Federal COVID Relief Funding (CBS4)
- Now on Zoom: RTD Board meetings! (RTD)
- National Geographic names Denver one of eight sustainable destinations for 2021 and beyond, citing 125 miles of new
bikelanesneighborhood bikeways by 2023 (National Geographic)
- Douglas County OKs plan for pedestrian bridge, trail over Parker Road (Centennial Citizen)
- City of Boulder releases 2020 Transportation Report on Progress (City of Boulder)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 115 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups). Yesterday’s max: 117 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups).
Centennial State
- POINT by Travis Madsen | Modernizing our transportation system (Colorado Politics)
- Fort Collins: Despite recent death, Fort Collins bucking statewide trend of rising pedestrian fatalities (Coloradoan)
- Colorado Springs: First pedestrian traffic death of 2021 (KRDO, KKTV)
From Streetsblog
- Tuesday’s Headlines Which We Posted Late! (Streetsblog USA)
- Proposed Federal Bikeshare Transit Act Would Finally Give Transit Dollars to Bikeshare and Scootershare (Streetsblog USA)
