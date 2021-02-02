Tuesday’s Headlines 02/02/2021 and RTD Rehires Laid Off Bus and Rail Operators

Denver and the Metro Area

RTD Rescinds Layoffs For Bus & Rail Operators Thanks To Federal COVID Relief Funding (CBS4)

Now on Zoom: RTD Board meetings! (RTD)

National Geographic names Denver one of eight sustainable destinations for 2021 and beyond, citing 125 miles of new bikelanes neighborhood bikeways by 2023 (National Geographic)

neighborhood bikeways by 2023 (National Geographic) Douglas County OKs plan for pedestrian bridge, trail over Parker Road (Centennial Citizen)

City of Boulder releases 2020 Transportation Report on Progress (City of Boulder)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 115 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups). Yesterday’s max: 117 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups).

Centennial State

POINT by Travis Madsen | Modernizing our transportation system (Colorado Politics)

Fort Collins: Despite recent death, Fort Collins bucking statewide trend of rising pedestrian fatalities (Coloradoan)

Colorado Springs: First pedestrian traffic death of 2021 (KRDO, KKTV)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines Which We Posted Late! (Streetsblog USA)

Proposed Federal Bikeshare Transit Act Would Finally Give Transit Dollars to Bikeshare and Scootershare (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.