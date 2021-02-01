Monday’s Headlines 02/01/2021 and January Traffic Violence Report
Traffic Violence
- Denver Traffic Violence Report: Two People Died Last Week After DFD Crash and Six Have Died in 2021 (Streetsblog Denver)
Denver and the Metro Area
- RTD customers can now use 2020 10-Ride and Access-a-Ride ticket books through 2021 (RTD)
- RTD meetings this week: Tue 5:30 p.m. Board of Directors; Wed 9 a.m. GM Oversight & Performance Management Committee (RTD agendas)
- Editorial: We support Denver’s group living proposal [which would give people more choices for where to live and therefore more mobility choices] (Denver Post)
- Denver City Council meetings this week: Mon 5 p.m. General Public Comment Session; Mon 5:30 p.m. City Council; Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council; Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee; Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee; Wed 10 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee; Thu 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee (City Council agendas)
- More (virtual) public meetings:
- Through today – Denver Moves: Federal Blvd. Transit Study Online Open House
- Tue 5:30-7 p.m. – 52nd Ave. Feasibility Study Community Meeting #2
- Wed 5-6 p.m. – South Central Community Transportation Network Virtual Open House
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Coloradans driving over 50 mph not as safe as they may think, new AAA study finds (Denver Post), and Westword readers respond (Westword)
- Grand Junction Bustang loading, drop-off locations moving south (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, Western Slope Now)
- Feds delay decision on Colorado Midland bid to revive Tennessee Pass Line (RealVail)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s National Headlines from the Sun to the Snow (Streetsblog USA)
- Why America Can’t Rein in Teen Speeding (Streetsblog USA)
