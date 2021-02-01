Monday’s Headlines 02/01/2021 and January Traffic Violence Report

Traffic Violence

Denver Traffic Violence Report: Two People Died Last Week After DFD Crash and Six Have Died in 2021 (Streetsblog Denver)

Denver and the Metro Area

Centennial State

Coloradans driving over 50 mph not as safe as they may think, new AAA study finds (Denver Post), and Westword readers respond (Westword)

Grand Junction Bustang loading, drop-off locations moving south (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, Western Slope Now)

Feds delay decision on Colorado Midland bid to revive Tennessee Pass Line (RealVail)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s National Headlines from the Sun to the Snow (Streetsblog USA)

Why America Can’t Rein in Teen Speeding (Streetsblog USA)

