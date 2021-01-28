Thursday’s Headlines 01/28/2021 and RTD Board to Study Northwest Rail

Denver and the Metro Area

RTD board to hold Feb. 9 special study session on Northwest Rail project (Boulder Daily Camera, RTD board meeting agendas)

Fitch Rates RTD FasTracks Bonds ‘AA’; Outlook Negative – and lists factors that could lead to positive rating action/upgrade (Fitch)

More on the new RTD rules for Union Station bus depot (CBS4)

Getting There Guide app helps Denver metro area seniors and others find transportation to appointments, grocery stores, and more… which is good since news coverage of big vaccination events isn’t (9News) Here’s yet another news story that does not mention people walking, biking, or riding public transit to this weekend’s National Jewish drive-up parking lot COVID vaccination event (CBS4) Same thing, just with UCHealth at Coors Field (CBS4, CPR, Fox31, 9News)

The Infamous Brown Cloud Visible To Many In Denver On Thursday (CBS4)

Denver Air Quality Index: 10 a.m.: 89 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Colorado Speed Limits Too High for Safety, AAA Colorado Study Shows (Westword, AAA Colorado)

From Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines with a Side of Biden (Streetsblog USA)

