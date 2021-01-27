Wednesday’s Headlines 01/27/2021 and New Rules for Union Station Bus Depot

Denver and the Metro Area

  • RTD announces new rules for Union Station bus depot after ‘problematic and unsafe behavior’ (Denverite, Colorado Politics)
  • RTD Revamps Hiring Policy After Settling Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination (CPR, Denver7)
  • National Jewish to vaccinate 1,000 people 70 and older this Saturday in a drive-up parking lot event… and here’s yet another news story that doesn’t mention people walking, biking, or riding public transit (9News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 59 (Moderate).

Centennial State

  • Business coalition A Way Forward – which includes Freedom to Drive but no transit, biking, or walking advocates or even burgeoning multimodal safety advocate AAA Colorado – seeks to untie knot of road funding and the governor is on board (Colorado Politics, Western Slope Now)
  • El Paso County led Colorado in traffic deaths (84) and speeding tickets in 2020, state agencies say (Colorado Springs Gazette)
  • How High Speeds Turned Colorado Highways Into the Autobahn… and increased fatalities (Westword)
  • Exploring The Concept Of ‘Bluelining’ In Police Response (CPR)

From Streetsblog

