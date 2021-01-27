Wednesday’s Headlines 01/27/2021 and New Rules for Union Station Bus Depot

Denver and the Metro Area

RTD announces new rules for Union Station bus depot after ‘problematic and unsafe behavior’ (Denverite, Colorado Politics)

RTD Revamps Hiring Policy After Settling Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination (CPR, Denver7)

National Jewish to vaccinate 1,000 people 70 and older this Saturday in a drive-up parking lot event… and here’s yet another news story that doesn’t mention people walking, biking, or riding public transit (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 59 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Business coalition A Way Forward – which includes Freedom to Drive but no transit, biking, or walking advocates or even burgeoning multimodal safety advocate AAA Colorado – seeks to untie knot of road funding and the governor is on board (Colorado Politics, Western Slope Now)

El Paso County led Colorado in traffic deaths (84) and speeding tickets in 2020, state agencies say (Colorado Springs Gazette)

How High Speeds Turned Colorado Highways Into the Autobahn… and increased fatalities (Westword)

Exploring The Concept Of ‘Bluelining’ In Police Response (CPR)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines as We Face Midweek (Streetsblog USA)

Can An Automaker Help Your City Design a Better Intersection? (Streetsblog USA)

