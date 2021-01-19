Tuesday’s Headlines 01/19/2021 and Denver’s New Shared Bike and Scooter System

Traffic Violence

Denver police seek a hit-and-run suspect, the driver of a dark-colored SUV believed to be a Ford or Chevrolet, who hit and killed a person walking Friday night near S. Federal Blvd. and W. Arkansas Ave. (DPD Twitter, CBS4, Fox31, 9News, and Denver Post)

On Saturday, a driver hit a person walking at W. 10th Ave. and N. Sheridan Blvd., then fled the scene without providing assistance or aid. Call Crime Stoppers with tips, 720.913.STOP (7867) (DPD Twitter)

Denver and the Metro Area

Dave Sachs wrote an in-depth look at Denver’s upcoming new shared bike and scooter system, which the City will announce in February (Denverite)

Today is Tuesday, which means the Denver City Council Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee meets today at 10:30 a.m. (Denvergov.org)

Discounted RTD Fares An Option For Auraria Campus Students Once Again (CBS4 and Fox31)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 41 (Good).

Centennial State

State rural transportation authorities will know by March how much of the $79 million in relief package funding CDOT will allocate to them (Aspen Daily News)

Bustang regional service connects Craig, Steamboat to Denver (Steamboat Pilot & Today)

Breckenridge bus capacity limits mean some riders are left behind (Summit Daily)

More coverage of the AAA Colorado study showing pedestrian deaths were up 89% in Colorado 2008-2018, much higher than the national average of 53% (Denver7)

From Streetsblog

Four Unanswered Questions about Biden’s Transportation Relief Plan (Streetsblog USA)

How to Stop Giving Parking Developers A Free Ride (Streetsblog USA)

Tuesday’s Headlines to Start the Week (Streetsblog USA)

Monday’s Headlines to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. (Streetsblog USA)

We’re seeking guest commentaries.

Do you have an idea for a guest commentary? Fill out this form.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.