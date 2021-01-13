Wednesday’s Headlines 01/13/2021 and Some Mobility-Minded Meetings

Traffic Violence

Denver Police still seek the driver of a white Ford pickup truck with damage to the driver’s side mirror. On Jan. 6, the driver hit a person walking at 20th & Federal and left the scene. (CBS4)

Denver and the Metro Area

Proposed Jefferson Parkway Hits a Big Bump in the Road: Broomfield (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index: 10 a.m.: 62 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 68 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Speaker of the House Alec Garnett (D-Denver), Sen. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail), and Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument (R-Monument) talked transportation funding at a Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce event (Colorado Politics)

As Colorado Legislature convenes, talk of a ‘gas fee’ holds road-funding opportunities and obstacles (Denver Business Journal)

Glenwood Springs prioritizes a pedestrian underpass at dangerous intersection, declines to extend MOVE Study using money dedicated to Rio Grande Trail improvements (Post-Independent)

Colorado was an early adopter of roundabouts, especially in Golden and Vail. Kevin Simpson wrote a fascinating history of traffic circles in Colorado and across the country. (Colorado Sun)

More coverage of the AAA Colorado study showing pedestrian deaths increased by 89% from 2008 to 2018 in Colorado, surpassing the national average, and Black and Latino populations are over-represented (Denver Post, CBS4)

Some Mobility-Minded Meetings

The Denver Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation (INC) Transportation Committee meets Thursday, Jan. 14 6-8 p.m. on Zoom and all are welcome. Guest speakers: RTD GM and CEO Debra Johnson, Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Executive Director Eulois Cleckley, Denver City Councilman Paul Kashmann, and Bicycle Colorado Director Of Government Relations Piep van Heuven. Other 2021 meetings are March 11, May 14, July 8, Sept. 9, and Nov. 11. (Zoom registration and sign up for the email list)

This year’s Bicycle Colorado Moving People Forward conference will be a series of virtual sessions from February 9-18. (Bicycle Colorado)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines as the House Readies a Second Impeachment (Streetsblog USA)

Paris Champs-Élysées Makeover Inspires U.S. Advocates To Push for Better City Arterials (Streetsblog USA)

Data Confirm That More Fatal Crashes Happen in Massachusetts’ Black Neighborhoods (Streetsblog Mass)

