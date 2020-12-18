Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 12/18/20

Traffic Violence

Weekly Traffic Violence Report – 52 killed on Denver streets this year

From Streetsblog

Back on Track: What’s Next for the RTD Board of Directors? (Streetsblog Denver)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

There Are Too Many Unused Parking Spots Near Transit Stations And It’s Pushing Up Rent, RTD Report Says (CPR)

More than $30,000 in microgrants available for Denver walking and bicycling projects (Denver Post)

On one end of Bruce Randolph, skateboarding ballers and organic veggies (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 63 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 62 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Colorado Rolling Out 34 New Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles (CBS4)

Planes, Trains, and Relentless Ambition (Slate)

M.T.A. officials breathe a sigh of relief with Biden. (The New York Times)

