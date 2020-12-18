Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 12/18/20

Metro News

  • There Are Too Many Unused Parking Spots Near Transit Stations And It’s Pushing Up Rent, RTD Report Says (CPR)
  • More than $30,000 in microgrants available for Denver walking and bicycling projects (Denver Post)
  • On one end of Bruce Randolph, skateboarding ballers and organic veggies (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 63 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 62 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Colorado Rolling Out 34 New Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles (CBS4)
  • Planes, Trains, and Relentless Ambition (Slate)
  • M.T.A. officials breathe a sigh of relief with Biden. (The New York Times)

