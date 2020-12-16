Wednesday’s Headlines 12/16/20
From Streetsblog
- What Secretary Pete Could Mean for the US DOT (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Golden Passes “GoEV City” Resolution Committing to 100% Electric Transportation (CleanTechnica)
- The metal monster maker of Bruce Randolph Avenue (Denverite)
- Federal judge considers case against cleanups of homeless encampments in Denver (Denverite)
- Before Move-In Day, I Spent the Night at Denver’s Second Safe-Camping Site (Westword)
- Larimer Square Has Been Sold: Here’s a Brief Restaurant History (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 72 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Public transit is a lifeline for low-income residents. They will bear the brunt of service cuts. (Washington Post)
- Claims of ‘Bleak’ Environmental Justice Record Appear to Fell a Biden Favorite for EPA (The New York Times)
