Tuesday’s Headlines 12/15/20

Traffic Violence

Family offers reward for information into hit-and-run driver (Fox31)

From Streetsblog

Antiquated to Elevated: Looking Forward (Streetsblog Denver)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Hunger continues to haunt the neighborhoods through which Bruce Randolph Avenue runs (Denverite)

How Denver police officers secured a nearly 3% raise even though city council didn’t want to give them one (Denverite)

Denver, Homeless Residents Heading to Court Today Over Sweeps (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 66 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

How the Pandemic Got People Biking Again, Even in Asia’s Congested Cities (Vice)

ICYMI: Jane Jacobs v. Robert Moses—the story is more surprising than you think (Fast Company)

Tampa Has an Ambitious Road Mural Goal — and Even Bigger Plans If Funding Comes Through (NextCity)

