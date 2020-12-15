Tuesday’s Headlines 12/15/20
Traffic Violence
- Family offers reward for information into hit-and-run driver (Fox31)
From Streetsblog
- Antiquated to Elevated: Looking Forward (Streetsblog Denver)
Metro News
- Hunger continues to haunt the neighborhoods through which Bruce Randolph Avenue runs (Denverite)
- How Denver police officers secured a nearly 3% raise even though city council didn’t want to give them one (Denverite)
- Denver, Homeless Residents Heading to Court Today Over Sweeps (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 66 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- How the Pandemic Got People Biking Again, Even in Asia’s Congested Cities (Vice)
- ICYMI: Jane Jacobs v. Robert Moses—the story is more surprising than you think (Fast Company)
- Tampa Has an Ambitious Road Mural Goal — and Even Bigger Plans If Funding Comes Through (NextCity)
