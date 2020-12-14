Monday’s Headlines 12/14/20

Traffic Violence

  • Driver dead following rollover crash on C-470 (9News)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • I-70 project: CDOT settles cost claims for $12.5 million — leaving contractors on the hook for much more (Denver Post)
  • A cleanup is scheduled this week, as is a hearing in a court case against such operations (Denverite)
  • Denverite Street Week: Bruce Randolph Avenue (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 70 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Public transit in the US is already underfunded. The pandemic has made it worse. (Vox)
  • When the Trains Stopped, Cyclists Dodged Manila’s Choking Traffic (The New York Times)
  • Mass Transit Is in Jeopardy—and So Are Cities (Wired)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.