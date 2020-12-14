Monday’s Headlines 12/14/20
Traffic Violence
- Driver dead following rollover crash on C-470 (9News)
From Streetsblog
- Four Ways Cars Pollute Our Lives — Besides the Tailpipe (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- I-70 project: CDOT settles cost claims for $12.5 million — leaving contractors on the hook for much more (Denver Post)
- A cleanup is scheduled this week, as is a hearing in a court case against such operations (Denverite)
- Denverite Street Week: Bruce Randolph Avenue (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 70 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Public transit in the US is already underfunded. The pandemic has made it worse. (Vox)
- When the Trains Stopped, Cyclists Dodged Manila’s Choking Traffic (The New York Times)
- Mass Transit Is in Jeopardy—and So Are Cities (Wired)
Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.