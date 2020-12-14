Monday’s Headlines 12/14/20

Traffic Violence

Driver dead following rollover crash on C-470 (9News)

From Streetsblog

Four Ways Cars Pollute Our Lives — Besides the Tailpipe (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

I-70 project: CDOT settles cost claims for $12.5 million — leaving contractors on the hook for much more (Denver Post)

A cleanup is scheduled this week, as is a hearing in a court case against such operations (Denverite)

Denverite Street Week: Bruce Randolph Avenue (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Public transit in the US is already underfunded. The pandemic has made it worse. (Vox)

When the Trains Stopped, Cyclists Dodged Manila’s Choking Traffic (The New York Times)

Mass Transit Is in Jeopardy—and So Are Cities (Wired)

