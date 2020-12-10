Thursday’s Headlines 12/10/20

From Streetsblog

Why Highway Teardowns Make Great Infrastructure (and Equity) Investments (Streetsblog USA)

ICYMI: Conversations with Doug Tisdale and Kate Williams (Streetsblog Denver)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

City council, reformers weigh in on ‘chilling’ report after Chief Pazen commits to changing how police control crowds (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 55 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 69 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

How A Colorado Startup Could Change The Game For Electric Cars (CPR)

Will Transit As We Know It Survive? (Next City)

Warning of drastic cuts, transit agencies revive push for $32B in federal aid (Politico)

