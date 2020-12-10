Thursday’s Headlines 12/10/20
From Streetsblog
- Why Highway Teardowns Make Great Infrastructure (and Equity) Investments (Streetsblog USA)
- ICYMI: Conversations with Doug Tisdale and Kate Williams (Streetsblog Denver)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- City council, reformers weigh in on ‘chilling’ report after Chief Pazen commits to changing how police control crowds (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 55 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 69 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- How A Colorado Startup Could Change The Game For Electric Cars (CPR)
- Will Transit As We Know It Survive? (Next City)
- Warning of drastic cuts, transit agencies revive push for $32B in federal aid (Politico)
