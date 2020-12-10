Thursday’s Headlines 12/10/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • City council, reformers weigh in on ‘chilling’ report after Chief Pazen commits to changing how police control crowds (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 55 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 69 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • How A Colorado Startup Could Change The Game For Electric Cars (CPR)
  • Will Transit As We Know It Survive? (Next City)
  • Warning of drastic cuts, transit agencies revive push for $32B in federal aid (Politico)

