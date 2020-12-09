Wednesday’s Headlines 12/9/20
From Streetsblog
- Are intersections keeping people from choosing to walk, roll and bike? (Streetsblog Denver)
Metro News
- Polis, Hancock Get Out of Testifying in Court About Homeless Sweeps (Westword)
- I-70 will be closed through heart of Denver in coming weekend (Denver Post)
- Denver police used excessive violence, didn’t turn on body cameras during George Floyd protests, report says (Associated Press)
- Detour has a new mural welcoming refugees and immigrants. Here’s where to find it (Denverite)
- “Suburban” south Denver neighborhood gets its first ADU request (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 62 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Uber Jettisons Flying Car Project (The New York Times)
- Meet the Man Who Bikes Around the World on a Penny-Farthing (Gear Junkie)
