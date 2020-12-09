Wednesday’s Headlines 12/9/20

  • Polis, Hancock Get Out of Testifying in Court About Homeless Sweeps (Westword)
  • I-70 will be closed through heart of Denver in coming weekend (Denver Post)
  • Denver police used excessive violence, didn’t turn on body cameras during George Floyd protests, report says (Associated Press)
  • Detour has a new mural welcoming refugees and immigrants. Here’s where to find it (Denverite)
  • “Suburban” south Denver neighborhood gets its first ADU request (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 62 (Moderate).

