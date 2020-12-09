Wednesday’s Headlines 12/9/20

From Streetsblog

Are intersections keeping people from choosing to walk, roll and bike? (Streetsblog Denver)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Polis, Hancock Get Out of Testifying in Court About Homeless Sweeps (Westword)

I-70 will be closed through heart of Denver in coming weekend (Denver Post)

Denver police used excessive violence, didn’t turn on body cameras during George Floyd protests, report says (Associated Press)

Detour has a new mural welcoming refugees and immigrants. Here’s where to find it (Denverite)

“Suburban” south Denver neighborhood gets its first ADU request (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 62 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Uber Jettisons Flying Car Project (The New York Times)

Meet the Man Who Bikes Around the World on a Penny-Farthing (Gear Junkie)

