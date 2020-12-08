Tuesday’s Headlines 12/8/20

From Streetsblog

Antiquated to Elevated: Building a Bond Project (Streetsblog Denver)

Memo to Feds: To Keep Seniors Safe on Our Roads, End Car Dependence (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Police officers acted dangerously and anonymously during protests against police brutality and racism, investigation finds (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 50 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

It will take $130M to get more EVs on Colorado roads. Xcel wants its customers to cover the cost. (Colorado Sun)

Outdoor dining isn’t quite “outdoors” anymore (Vox)

How to Build Your Own Bike—And What You Should Know Before You Get Started (Bicycling)

Consider supporting Streetsblog Denver for Colorado Gives Day.