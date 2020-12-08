Tuesday’s Headlines 12/8/20
From Streetsblog
- Antiquated to Elevated: Building a Bond Project (Streetsblog Denver)
- Memo to Feds: To Keep Seniors Safe on Our Roads, End Car Dependence (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Police officers acted dangerously and anonymously during protests against police brutality and racism, investigation finds (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- It will take $130M to get more EVs on Colorado roads. Xcel wants its customers to cover the cost. (Colorado Sun)
- Outdoor dining isn’t quite “outdoors” anymore (Vox)
- How to Build Your Own Bike—And What You Should Know Before You Get Started (Bicycling)
Consider supporting Streetsblog Denver for Colorado Gives Day.