Tuesday’s Headlines 12/8/20

 Metro News

  • Police officers acted dangerously and anonymously during protests against police brutality and racism, investigation finds (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • It will take $130M to get more EVs on Colorado roads. Xcel wants its customers to cover the cost. (Colorado Sun)
  • Outdoor dining isn’t quite “outdoors” anymore (Vox)
  • How to Build Your Own Bike—And What You Should Know Before You Get Started (Bicycling)

Consider supporting Streetsblog Denver for Colorado Gives Day.