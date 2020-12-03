Thursday’s Headlines 12/3/20

From Streetsblog

ICYMI: Meet District G Representative Julien Bouquet (Streetsblog Denver)

Distracted Driving Skyrocketing During the Pandemic (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

First Tier Of Job Cuts At RTD Begin (CBS4)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 40 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The Biden Administration Needs to Do Something About Tesla (Slate)

Public spaces are essential – but not yet equal (City Monitor)

Why our reliance on cars could start booming (BBC)

The case for cookie-cutter buildings (Fast Company)

