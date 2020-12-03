Thursday’s Headlines 12/3/20
From Streetsblog
- ICYMI: Meet District G Representative Julien Bouquet (Streetsblog Denver)
- Distracted Driving Skyrocketing During the Pandemic (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- First Tier Of Job Cuts At RTD Begin (CBS4)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Biden Administration Needs to Do Something About Tesla (Slate)
- Public spaces are essential – but not yet equal (City Monitor)
- Why our reliance on cars could start booming (BBC)
- The case for cookie-cutter buildings (Fast Company)
For Colorado Gives Day, support news and commentary about safe streets, effective transit, and walkable development in the Mile High City. Give today!