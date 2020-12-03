Thursday’s Headlines 12/3/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The Biden Administration Needs to Do Something About Tesla (Slate)
  • Public spaces are essential – but not yet equal (City Monitor)
  • Why our reliance on cars could start booming (BBC)
  • The case for cookie-cutter buildings (Fast Company)

For Colorado Gives Day, support news and commentary about safe streets, effective transit, and walkable development in the Mile High City. Give today!