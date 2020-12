Wednesday’s Headlines 12/2/20

From Streetsblog

Antiquated to Elevated: Overcoming Barriers (Streetsblog Denver)

There’s No Better Time to Turn Streets to Markets (Streetsblog USA)

Metro News

RTD’s First Layoff Notices Will Go Out This Week (CPR)

RTD partners with Lyft in mobile ticketing app (Denver Post)

Denver police officers will get raises in 2022, arbitrator decides (Denverite)

Denver’s first temporary sanctioned camp for people experiencing homelessness is set to open Dec. 7 (Denverite)

Denverites are getting a $1.7 million allowance (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 38 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

“Transit Is the Future” Forums: Coming Soon to a City Near You (Transit Center)

How to Make the Most of Covid Winter (CityLab)

The problem for the 21st century isn’t that we’re too urban—it’s that we’re not urban enough (Fast Company)

