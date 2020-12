Tuesday’s Headlines 12/1/20

From Streetsblog

It’s Time for Equitable Transit Oriented Development (Streetsblog Denver)

I Tried An E-Cargo Bike For 30 Days And Didn’t Need to Touch My Car Once (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

City starts clearing large encampment near Crossroads shelter in Five Points (Denverite)

Days Left Until Denver’s First Dedicated Homeless Campsite Opens (CBS4)

12 Denver Restaurants With Innovative Outdoor Seating From Greenhouses To Igloos (303 Magazine)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 51 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Uber made big promises in Kenya. Drivers say it’s ruined their lives. (NBC)

The Indoorification of Outdoor Dining (CityLab)

What Would Providing Every City with High-Quality, Zero-Emissions Public Transportation Look Like? (Urban Institute)

