Tuesday’s Headlines 11/24/20
From Streetsblog
- Antiquated to Elevated: Connecting Denver with Colfax BRT (Streetsblog Denver)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- 39th Avenue Greenway Opens In Cole & Clayton Neighborhoods (CBS4)
- Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Doesn’t Own A Car: ‘I’m Just A Little Bit Different’ (CBS4)
- Denver airport unveils scaled-down plans to finish Great Hall terminal renovation (Denver Post)
- Homes and businesses will replace parking lots, a Burger King and a strip mall on West Colfax (Denverite)
- Plans for the future of Tom’s Diner preserve the past (9News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 62 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- It’s Too Soon To Say If Colorado Will Follow California And Ban New Gas Car Sales (But They Might Not Have To) (CPR)
- Why Europe Is Slowing Down (CityLab)
