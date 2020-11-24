Tuesday’s Headlines 11/24/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • 39th Avenue Greenway Opens In Cole & Clayton Neighborhoods (CBS4)
  • Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Doesn’t Own A Car: ‘I’m Just A Little Bit Different’ (CBS4)
  • Denver airport unveils scaled-down plans to finish Great Hall terminal renovation (Denver Post)
  • Homes and businesses will replace parking lots, a Burger King and a strip mall on West Colfax (Denverite)
  • Plans for the future of Tom’s Diner preserve the past (9News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 62 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • It’s Too Soon To Say If Colorado Will Follow California And Ban New Gas Car Sales (But They Might Not Have To) (CPR)
  • Why Europe Is Slowing Down (CityLab)

