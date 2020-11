Monday’s Headlines 11/23/20

Traffic Violence

Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver car in north Denver (Denver Post)

From Streetsblog

ICYMI: Reclaiming Colfax (Streetsblog Denver)

It’s Time for DOT to Create ‘Bike Boulevards’ — So What’s a Bike Boulevard? (Streetsblog NYC)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

What Makes Outdoor Dining Safer Than Indoor Dining? (CBS4)

Denver’s first sanctioned camp sites will open in Capitol Hill church parking lots early next month (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 55 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 60 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

CDOT Winds Up For I-70 Floyd Hill Rebuild, But Costs Remain A Steep Climb (CPR)

Amid Crisis, a Renaissance for Street Art (CityLab)

Electric Scooters Are Now Legal in New York. But Are They Safe? (The New York Times)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.