Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 11/20/20
Traffic Violence
- Flat bed truck wanted for hit-and-run that left cyclist injured (9News)
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report – Two more killed on Denver streets in 2020
From Streetsblog
- Back on Track: Meet District M Representative Marjorie Sloan (Streetsblog Denver)
- Study: Drivers More Reckless When Their Cars Have More ‘Safe’ AV Tech (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Denver auditor: Sidewalk repair program is decades behind schedule, not designed for ADA compliance (Channel7)
- Some Residents Push For Denver’s ‘Shared Streets’ Program To Become Permanent (CBS4)
- SUV left blocking South Platte River trail bridge in Denver (9News)
- Help is available for west Denver homeowners struggling to stay in their homes (Denverite)
- Colfax Marathon Rescheduled For October 2021 (CBS4)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Severe Transit Cuts Would Cripple U.S. Economy, Experts Warn (CityLab)
- American suburbs are about to look more like European cities (Fast Company)
