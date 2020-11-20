Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 11/20/20

Traffic Violence

Flat bed truck wanted for hit-and-run that left cyclist injured (9News)

Weekly Traffic Violence Report – Two more killed on Denver streets in 2020

From Streetsblog

Back on Track: Meet District M Representative Marjorie Sloan (Streetsblog Denver)

Study: Drivers More Reckless When Their Cars Have More ‘Safe’ AV Tech (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver auditor: Sidewalk repair program is decades behind schedule, not designed for ADA compliance (Channel7)

Some Residents Push For Denver’s ‘Shared Streets’ Program To Become Permanent (CBS4)

SUV left blocking South Platte River trail bridge in Denver (9News)

Help is available for west Denver homeowners struggling to stay in their homes (Denverite)

Colfax Marathon Rescheduled For October 2021 (CBS4)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 38 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Severe Transit Cuts Would Cripple U.S. Economy, Experts Warn (CityLab)

American suburbs are about to look more like European cities (Fast Company)

