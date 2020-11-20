Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 11/20/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver auditor: Sidewalk repair program is decades behind schedule, not designed for ADA compliance (Channel7)
  • Some Residents Push For Denver’s ‘Shared Streets’ Program To Become Permanent (CBS4)
  • SUV left blocking South Platte River trail bridge in Denver (9News)
  • Help is available for west Denver homeowners struggling to stay in their homes (Denverite)
  • Colfax Marathon Rescheduled For October 2021 (CBS4)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Severe Transit Cuts Would Cripple U.S. Economy, Experts Warn (CityLab)
  • American suburbs are about to look more like European cities (Fast Company)

