Thursday’s Headlines 11/19/20

From Streetsblog

ICYMI: Meet RTD District D Representative Bobby Dishell (Streetsblog Denver)

Congestion Pricing Can Still Happen in 2021 — But There Are a Lot of ‘Ifs,’ Including President Biden (Streetsblog NYC)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD Security Revamp Would Cut Contractors And Expand Its Own Force (CPR)

48 people killed while walking, rolling, biking and driving around Denver this year get a COVID-style memorial (Denverite)

National Geographic Touts Denver’s Sustainability, Places Mile High City On Best Of The World 2021 List (CBS4)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 77 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Colorado restaurants worry the governor’s latest coronavirus restrictions are the final blow (CO Sun)

How to Make Streets Work for All of Us (Governing)

Why restaurants are open and schools are closed (VOX)

