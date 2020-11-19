Thursday’s Headlines 11/19/20
From Streetsblog
- ICYMI: Meet RTD District D Representative Bobby Dishell (Streetsblog Denver)
- Congestion Pricing Can Still Happen in 2021 — But There Are a Lot of ‘Ifs,’ Including President Biden (Streetsblog NYC)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD Security Revamp Would Cut Contractors And Expand Its Own Force (CPR)
- 48 people killed while walking, rolling, biking and driving around Denver this year get a COVID-style memorial (Denverite)
- National Geographic Touts Denver’s Sustainability, Places Mile High City On Best Of The World 2021 List (CBS4)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 77 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado restaurants worry the governor’s latest coronavirus restrictions are the final blow (CO Sun)
- How to Make Streets Work for All of Us (Governing)
- Why restaurants are open and schools are closed (VOX)
