Thursday’s Headlines 11/19/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • RTD Security Revamp Would Cut Contractors And Expand Its Own Force (CPR)
  • 48 people killed while walking, rolling, biking and driving around Denver this year get a COVID-style memorial (Denverite)
  • National Geographic Touts Denver’s Sustainability, Places Mile High City On Best Of The World 2021 List (CBS4)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 77 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Colorado restaurants worry the governor’s latest coronavirus restrictions are the final blow (CO Sun)
  • How to Make Streets Work for All of Us (Governing)
  • Why restaurants are open and schools are closed (VOX)

We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.