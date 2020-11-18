Wednesday’s Headlines 11/18/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver To Increase Restrictions By Closing Indoor Dining, 8 P.M. Last Call and More (303 Magazine)
  • RTD approves budget that calls for hundreds of layoffs, slashed salaries for highest-paid staff (Denver Post)
    • RTD Leaders Call Polis’ Critical Letter A ‘Head Scratcher’ As It Prepares For Cuts (CPR)
  • Neighbors React To Approval Of Denver’s 20-Year East Area Plan (CBS4)
  • What else does Larimer Square’s potential buyer Asana own? Here’s a sampling (BusinessDen)

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Purple Is the New Red & Other Things to Know About Colorado’s Latest COVID-19 Restrictions (5280)
  • What Donald Trump Taught the Electric-Car Industry (The Atlantic)
  • Why Cities Are Finally Showing Skateboarders Some Respect (The New York Times)

