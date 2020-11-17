Tuesday’s Headlines 11/17/20
From Streetsblog
- Antiquated to Elevated: Reclaiming Colfax (Streetsblog Denver)
- Four Easy Ways Biden Could Revolutionize Our Cycling Culture (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- East Colfax Area Gets Development Road Map for Next Twenty Years (Westword)
- Gov. Jared Polis to call legislature back for special session on COVID-19 relief (CO Politics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 47 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- This Is Our Chance to Reclaim Cities from Cars (Outside)
- Is a Sustainable Suburbia Still Possible Post-Pandemic? (Dwell)
- New York City Rides Out an Unprecedented Transit Crisis (CityLab)
- Tackling the legacy of persistent urban inequality and concentrated poverty (Brookings Institute)
Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.