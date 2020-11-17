Tuesday’s Headlines 11/17/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • East Colfax Area Gets Development Road Map for Next Twenty Years (Westword)
  • Gov. Jared Polis to call legislature back for special session on COVID-19 relief (CO Politics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 47 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • This Is Our Chance to Reclaim Cities from Cars (Outside)
  • Is a Sustainable Suburbia Still Possible Post-Pandemic? (Dwell)
  • New York City Rides Out an Unprecedented Transit Crisis (CityLab)
  • Tackling the legacy of persistent urban inequality and concentrated poverty (Brookings Institute)

