Monday’s Headlines 11/16/20
Traffic Violence
- One killed after single-vehicle rollover on I-70 (Denver Post)
From Streetsblog
- Feds to (Finally) Explore Drunk Driving Prevention Tech (Streetsblog USA)
- Adviser Sheds Light on Biden Transportation Policy (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- The 39th Avenue Greenway is now open for recreation and excess rain (Denverite)
- To tent or not to tent? A look at winter dining during COVID (9News)
- Thief Breaks Into Cycle Shop, Walks Away With Customers’ Bikes (CBS4)
- Sweeping plans for Denver’s east side would allow taller buildings, more density (Denver Post)
- Denver Gazette: RTD will have to reinvent itself (CO Politics)
- Denver aims to raise awareness of steadily worsening air quality on the Front Range (CO Sun)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 41 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Barcelona launches 10-year plan to reclaim city streets from cars (The Guardian)
- NYC Pilot Tries Mental Health Responders in Place of Police (CityLab)
