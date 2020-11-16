Monday’s Headlines 11/16/20

Traffic Violence

One killed after single-vehicle rollover on I-70 (Denver Post)

From Streetsblog

Feds to (Finally) Explore Drunk Driving Prevention Tech (Streetsblog USA)

Adviser Sheds Light on Biden Transportation Policy (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

The 39th Avenue Greenway is now open for recreation and excess rain (Denverite)

To tent or not to tent? A look at winter dining during COVID (9News)

Thief Breaks Into Cycle Shop, Walks Away With Customers’ Bikes (CBS4)

Sweeping plans for Denver’s east side would allow taller buildings, more density (Denver Post)

Denver Gazette: RTD will have to reinvent itself (CO Politics)

Denver aims to raise awareness of steadily worsening air quality on the Front Range (CO Sun)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 45 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 41 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Barcelona launches 10-year plan to reclaim city streets from cars (The Guardian)

NYC Pilot Tries Mental Health Responders in Place of Police (CityLab)

