Monday’s Headlines 11/16/20

Traffic Violence

  • One killed after single-vehicle rollover on I-70 (Denver Post)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • The 39th Avenue Greenway is now open for recreation and excess rain (Denverite)
  • To tent or not to tent? A look at winter dining during COVID (9News)
  • Thief Breaks Into Cycle Shop, Walks Away With Customers’ Bikes (CBS4)
  • Sweeping plans for Denver’s east side would allow taller buildings, more density (Denver Post)
  • Denver Gazette: RTD will have to reinvent itself (CO Politics)
  • Denver aims to raise awareness of steadily worsening air quality on the Front Range (CO Sun)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 41 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Barcelona launches 10-year plan to reclaim city streets from cars (The Guardian)
  • NYC Pilot Tries Mental Health Responders in Place of Police (CityLab)

