Thursday’s Headlines 11/12/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • RTD budget includes layoffs, cuts (CO Politics)
  • How coronavirus cuts to the government will affect Denver humans: Parks and Rec edition (Denverite)
  • For Restaurants Fighting To Stay Alive During The Pandemic, Now ‘Is The Hardest Time’ (CPR)
  • In a pandemic, an empty restaurant on Federal becomes a second home to a young family (Denverite)
  • DIA makes changes to limit crowds, increase social distancing on trains (Channel7)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 43 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Barcelona Will Supersize its Car-Free ‘Superblocks’ (CityLab)
  • How bus lanes speed up the morning commute and why it matters (USPIRG)
  • COVID In Aspen: Warming Centers Designed For People Waiting During Limited Capacity At Restaurants (CBS4)
  • Staying Home For Thanksgiving? So Are A Lot Of Other Coloradans (CPR)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.