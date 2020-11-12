Thursday’s Headlines 11/12/20

ICYMI: Meet District E Representative Paul Rosenthal (Streetsblog Denver)

RTD budget includes layoffs, cuts (CO Politics)

How coronavirus cuts to the government will affect Denver humans: Parks and Rec edition (Denverite)

For Restaurants Fighting To Stay Alive During The Pandemic, Now ‘Is The Hardest Time’ (CPR)

In a pandemic, an empty restaurant on Federal becomes a second home to a young family (Denverite)

DIA makes changes to limit crowds, increase social distancing on trains (Channel7)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 39 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 43 (Good) .

Barcelona Will Supersize its Car-Free ‘Superblocks’ (CityLab)

How bus lanes speed up the morning commute and why it matters (USPIRG)

COVID In Aspen: Warming Centers Designed For People Waiting During Limited Capacity At Restaurants (CBS4)

Staying Home For Thanksgiving? So Are A Lot Of Other Coloradans (CPR)

