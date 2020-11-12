Thursday’s Headlines 11/12/20
From Streetsblog
- ICYMI: Meet District E Representative Paul Rosenthal (Streetsblog Denver)
Metro News
- RTD budget includes layoffs, cuts (CO Politics)
- How coronavirus cuts to the government will affect Denver humans: Parks and Rec edition (Denverite)
- For Restaurants Fighting To Stay Alive During The Pandemic, Now ‘Is The Hardest Time’ (CPR)
- In a pandemic, an empty restaurant on Federal becomes a second home to a young family (Denverite)
- DIA makes changes to limit crowds, increase social distancing on trains (Channel7)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 43 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Barcelona Will Supersize its Car-Free ‘Superblocks’ (CityLab)
- How bus lanes speed up the morning commute and why it matters (USPIRG)
- COVID In Aspen: Warming Centers Designed For People Waiting During Limited Capacity At Restaurants (CBS4)
- Staying Home For Thanksgiving? So Are A Lot Of Other Coloradans (CPR)
