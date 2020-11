Wednesday’s Headlines 11/11/20

From Streetsblog

As Biden Campaigned on Green Cars, U.S. Truck Sales Soared (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver’s outdoor dining program has saved $287M in revenue for restaurants, city estimates (CO Politics)

RTD’s 2021 Budget Isn’t As Bad As It Could’ve Been, But Storms Are A-Brewin’ (CPR)

Debra Johnson begins history-making tenure as Denver’s first female transit chief (Mass Transit Magazine)

Denver schools installing germ-killing lights on buses (9News)

A Salvation Army campus to help unhoused families get on their feet is slated for Barnum’s Alameda Avenue (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 40 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Dive Bars Bring in the Light (The New York Times)

Where Does Lyft Go After Its Huge Win in California? (Intelligencer)

Renewable Power Grows Strongly, Despite the Pandemic (The New York Times)

