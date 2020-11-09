Monday’s Headlines 11/9/20

From Streetsblog

Nashville Asks: Should Landowners Fund Sidewalks? (Streetsblog USA) Answer: Nope

ICYMI: Over the River and Through the Roads, To Sun Valley We Go (Streetsblog Denver)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Aurora plans to open a shelter for people experiencing homelessness later this month (Denverite)

Denver asks all residents to be home by 10 p.m. to curb the spread of COVID-19 (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 41 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 5 6 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

At least six Colorado school districts have reported coronavirus outbreaks among transportation employees (CO Sun)

Colorado doesn’t need a useless rail line. It needs true high-speed rail. (Denver Post)

A Step Forward in the Promise of Ultrafast ‘Hyperloops’ (The New York Times)

The Setups for Outdoor Winter Dining Are Lavish. But Are They Safe? (The New York Times)

