Monday’s Headlines 11/9/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Aurora plans to open a shelter for people experiencing homelessness later this month (Denverite)
  • Denver asks all residents to be home by 10 p.m. to curb the spread of COVID-19 (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 41 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 56 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • At least six Colorado school districts have reported coronavirus outbreaks among transportation employees (CO Sun)
  • Colorado doesn’t need a useless rail line. It needs true high-speed rail. (Denver Post)
  • A Step Forward in the Promise of Ultrafast ‘Hyperloops’ (The New York Times)
  • The Setups for Outdoor Winter Dining Are Lavish. But Are They Safe? (The New York Times)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.