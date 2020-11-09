Monday’s Headlines 11/9/20
- Nashville Asks: Should Landowners Fund Sidewalks? (Streetsblog USA)
- Answer: Nope
- ICYMI: Over the River and Through the Roads, To Sun Valley We Go (Streetsblog Denver)
Metro News
- Aurora plans to open a shelter for people experiencing homelessness later this month (Denverite)
- Denver asks all residents to be home by 10 p.m. to curb the spread of COVID-19 (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 41 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 56 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- At least six Colorado school districts have reported coronavirus outbreaks among transportation employees (CO Sun)
- Colorado doesn’t need a useless rail line. It needs true high-speed rail. (Denver Post)
- A Step Forward in the Promise of Ultrafast ‘Hyperloops’ (The New York Times)
- The Setups for Outdoor Winter Dining Are Lavish. But Are They Safe? (The New York Times)
