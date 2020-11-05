Thursday’s Headlines 11/5/20

  • Mexico’s ‘Right to Mobility’ Amendment Could Shift Road Safety Discourse and Save Thousands of Lives (Streetsblog USA)
 Metro News

  • Demonstrators gather in Denver as the presidential election remains undecided (Denverite, CBS4)
  • People experiencing homelessness could soon have a safe outdoor site at Capitol Hill church (Channel7)
  • The George Floyd mural on Colfax was defaced twice in a month (Denverite)
  • Denver voters on track to approve measures to raise funds to address climate change and homelessness (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 53 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 63 (Moderate).

