Tuesday’s Headlines 11/3/20

Traffic Violence

  • Glendale police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect (Fox31)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver’s spending plan for 2021 assumes a waning pandemic. Here’s what’s getting cut and what’s not. (Denverite)
  • Larimer Square to be sold for first time in nearly 30 years (9News)
  • Artists Enhance Santa Fe Arts District Leading Up To Denver Arts Weekend (CBS4)
  • Somebody Painted Over Jolt’s Crush Mural Blasting Gentrification (Westword)
  • Winter Outdoor Dining Grant Program Launches Today (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 49 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 63 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Eviction ban or not, Colorado tenants still worry about their rent while landlords struggle to survive (CO Sun)
  • 9 Ways Outdoor Dining Will Change The City (The New York Times)

