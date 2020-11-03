Tuesday’s Headlines 11/3/20
Traffic Violence
- Glendale police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect (Fox31)
From Streetsblog
- Antiquated to Elevated: Over the River and Through the Roads, To Sun Valley We Go (Streetsblog Denver)
- STUDY: Most Cyclists Killed Are Middle-Aged (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Denver’s spending plan for 2021 assumes a waning pandemic. Here’s what’s getting cut and what’s not. (Denverite)
- Larimer Square to be sold for first time in nearly 30 years (9News)
- Artists Enhance Santa Fe Arts District Leading Up To Denver Arts Weekend (CBS4)
- Somebody Painted Over Jolt’s Crush Mural Blasting Gentrification (Westword)
- Winter Outdoor Dining Grant Program Launches Today (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 49 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 63 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Eviction ban or not, Colorado tenants still worry about their rent while landlords struggle to survive (CO Sun)
- 9 Ways Outdoor Dining Will Change The City (The New York Times)
