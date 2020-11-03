Tuesday’s Headlines 11/3/20

Traffic Violence

Glendale police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect (Fox31)

From Streetsblog

Antiquated to Elevated: Over the River and Through the Roads, To Sun Valley We Go (Streetsblog Denver)

STUDY: Most Cyclists Killed Are Middle-Aged (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver’s spending plan for 2021 assumes a waning pandemic. Here’s what’s getting cut and what’s not. (Denverite)

Larimer Square to be sold for first time in nearly 30 years (9News)

Artists Enhance Santa Fe Arts District Leading Up To Denver Arts Weekend (CBS4)

Somebody Painted Over Jolt’s Crush Mural Blasting Gentrification (Westword)

Winter Outdoor Dining Grant Program Launches Today (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 49 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 63 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Eviction ban or not, Colorado tenants still worry about their rent while landlords struggle to survive (CO Sun)

9 Ways Outdoor Dining Will Change The City (The New York Times)

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.