Monday’s Headlines 11/2/20

Traffic Violence

5 injured, 1 killed after vehicle rolls over onto I-70 embankment (Fox31)

Woman killed by driver in 5 Points (Fox31)

From Streetsblog

(ICYMI) Antiquated to Elevated: Is a Flashy New Bridge Really What Elyria-Swansea Needs? (Streetsblog Denver)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

A new sign downtown recognizes Denver’s role in the lynching of a 15-year-old boy (Denverite)

Endorsement: Tim Nelson for RTD Board of Directors District A seat because we are “ready to move RTD forward” (Denver Post)

Denver yet to open sanctioned homeless encampment 4 months after announcing idea (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 60 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 61 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Fitting: Thousands Participate In ‘MAGA Drag The Interstate’ In Colorado (CBS4)

Can the Bike Boom Keep Going? (CityLab)

