Monday’s Headlines 11/2/20
Traffic Violence
- 5 injured, 1 killed after vehicle rolls over onto I-70 embankment (Fox31)
- Woman killed by driver in 5 Points (Fox31)
From Streetsblog
- (ICYMI) Antiquated to Elevated: Is a Flashy New Bridge Really What Elyria-Swansea Needs? (Streetsblog Denver)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- A new sign downtown recognizes Denver’s role in the lynching of a 15-year-old boy (Denverite)
- Endorsement: Tim Nelson for RTD Board of Directors District A seat because we are “ready to move RTD forward” (Denver Post)
- Denver yet to open sanctioned homeless encampment 4 months after announcing idea (Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 60 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Fitting: Thousands Participate In ‘MAGA Drag The Interstate’ In Colorado (CBS4)
- Can the Bike Boom Keep Going? (CityLab)
Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.