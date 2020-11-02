Monday’s Headlines 11/2/20

Traffic Violence 

  • 5 injured, 1 killed after vehicle rolls over onto I-70 embankment (Fox31)
  • Woman killed by driver in 5 Points (Fox31)

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • A new sign downtown recognizes Denver’s role in the lynching of a 15-year-old boy (Denverite)
  • Endorsement: Tim Nelson for RTD Board of Directors District A seat because we are “ready to move RTD forward” (Denver Post)
  • Denver yet to open sanctioned homeless encampment 4 months after announcing idea (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 60 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Fitting: Thousands Participate In ‘MAGA Drag The Interstate’ In Colorado (CBS4)
  • Can the Bike Boom Keep Going? (CityLab)

