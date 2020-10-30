Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 10/30/20

Traffic Violence

Weekly Traffic Violence Report – One more killed on Denver streets this week

From Streetsblog

Back on Track: How Will the RTD Board Respond to COVID-19? (Streetsblog Denver)

How to Bike With Disabilities, Discrimination, and Difference (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Court: RTD not entitled to immunity for rider’s injuries (CO Politics)

Want city money to run a sanctioned camp? You’ll need to explain where you’ll put it and how you’ll bring the neighbors on board. (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 51 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

PANDEMIC PELOTON: A new army of bike enthusiasts taking to roads as pandemic grinds on (Sentinel)

Scooters are badly designed and increase inequality. Here’s how to fix them (Fast Company)

Cars too dangerous and dirty for rich countries are being sold to poor ones (VOX)

Our donors make it possible for us to tell stories that matter. Give $5 per month.