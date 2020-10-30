Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 10/30/20
Traffic Violence
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report – One more killed on Denver streets this week
From Streetsblog
- Back on Track: How Will the RTD Board Respond to COVID-19? (Streetsblog Denver)
- How to Bike With Disabilities, Discrimination, and Difference (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Court: RTD not entitled to immunity for rider’s injuries (CO Politics)
- Want city money to run a sanctioned camp? You’ll need to explain where you’ll put it and how you’ll bring the neighbors on board. (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- PANDEMIC PELOTON: A new army of bike enthusiasts taking to roads as pandemic grinds on (Sentinel)
- Scooters are badly designed and increase inequality. Here’s how to fix them (Fast Company)
- Cars too dangerous and dirty for rich countries are being sold to poor ones (VOX)
Our donors make it possible for us to tell stories that matter. Give $5 per month.