Thursday’s Headlines 10/29/20

From Streetsblog

How Cars Are Making Us All Depressed (Even If We Don’t Drive) (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver will reimburse (some) restaurants that expanded their dining rooms outdoors (Denverite)

Opinion: Rhetoric is not the same thing as action on RTD election free-ride proposal (CO Sun)

RTD to hold emergency drill near Suncor plant (COPolitics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 38 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 78 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

E-bike rules for BLM, Forest Service trails both thrill and rile backcountry users (CO Sun)

Is it finally time to get an electric car? (Denver7) Nope.

How COVID is paving the way for participatory transit planning (Grist)

