Thursday’s Headlines 10/29/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver will reimburse (some) restaurants that expanded their dining rooms outdoors (Denverite)
  • Opinion: Rhetoric is not the same thing as action on RTD election free-ride proposal (CO Sun)
  • RTD to hold emergency drill near Suncor plant (COPolitics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 78 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • E-bike rules for BLM, Forest Service trails both thrill and rile backcountry users (CO Sun)
  • Is it finally time to get an electric car? (Denver7)
  • How COVID is paving the way for participatory transit planning (Grist)

Share this link with a friend who should get daily walking, biking, and transit news.