Thursday’s Headlines 10/29/20
From Streetsblog
- How Cars Are Making Us All Depressed (Even If We Don’t Drive) (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver will reimburse (some) restaurants that expanded their dining rooms outdoors (Denverite)
- Opinion: Rhetoric is not the same thing as action on RTD election free-ride proposal (CO Sun)
- RTD to hold emergency drill near Suncor plant (COPolitics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 78 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- E-bike rules for BLM, Forest Service trails both thrill and rile backcountry users (CO Sun)
- Is it finally time to get an electric car? (Denver7)
- Nope.
- How COVID is paving the way for participatory transit planning (Grist)
Share this link with a friend who should get daily walking, biking, and transit news.