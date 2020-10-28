Wednesday’s Headlines 10/28/20
From Streetsblog
- ICYMI – Back on Track: A Delicate Balance in District I (Streetsblog Denver)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Boulder County commissioners appoint Broomfield resident Erik Davidson to fill upcoming RTD board vacancy (TimesCall)
- Cold weather puts a spotlight on shelter for people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic in metro Denver (Denverite)
- Nonprofit bicycle recycling leads to youth job training (Channel7)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 78 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 73 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The gas tax was already broken. The pandemic could end it. (Smart Cities Dive)
- ‘Cycling capital of death’: Bogotá bikers battle violence on city’s streets (The Guardian)
- Why American public transit is so bad (VOX)
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.