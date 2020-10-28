Wednesday’s Headlines 10/28/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Boulder County commissioners appoint Broomfield resident Erik Davidson to fill upcoming RTD board vacancy (TimesCall)
  • Cold weather puts a spotlight on shelter for people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic in metro Denver (Denverite)
  • Nonprofit bicycle recycling leads to youth job training (Channel7)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 78 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 73 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The gas tax was already broken. The pandemic could end it. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • ‘Cycling capital of death’: Bogotá bikers battle violence on city’s streets (The Guardian)
  • Why American public transit is so bad (VOX)

Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.