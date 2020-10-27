Tuesday’s Headlines 10/27/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver cyclists promoting vote by bike (COPolitics)
  • Castle Rock approves road map for transit options (CCM)
  • Denver City Council spikes $25 million contract with private security company Allied Universal (Denverite)
  • A pledge to remember that Denver sits on stolen land will now follow the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ at city council meetings (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 55 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.