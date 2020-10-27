Tuesday’s Headlines 10/27/20
From Streetsblog
- Antiquated to Elevated: Is a Flashy New Bridge Really What Elyria-Swansea Needs? (Streetsblog Denver)
- Streetcars Symbolize the Dangers of ‘Colorblind’ Transit Planning (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Denver cyclists promoting vote by bike (COPolitics)
- Castle Rock approves road map for transit options (CCM)
- Denver City Council spikes $25 million contract with private security company Allied Universal (Denverite)
- A pledge to remember that Denver sits on stolen land will now follow the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ at city council meetings (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 55 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Yikes: Driverless Cars Go Humble to Get Real. (The New York Times)
