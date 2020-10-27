Tuesday’s Headlines 10/27/20

From Streetsblog

Antiquated to Elevated: Is a Flashy New Bridge Really What Elyria-Swansea Needs? (Streetsblog Denver)

Streetcars Symbolize the Dangers of ‘Colorblind’ Transit Planning (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver cyclists promoting vote by bike (COPolitics)

Castle Rock approves road map for transit options (CCM)

Denver City Council spikes $25 million contract with private security company Allied Universal (Denverite)

A pledge to remember that Denver sits on stolen land will now follow the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ at city council meetings (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 55 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Yikes: Driverless Cars Go Humble to Get Real. (The New York Times)

