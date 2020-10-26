Monday’s Headlines 10/26/20

Traffic Violence

  • Denver officer used patrol car to hit man approaching officers (9News)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Some Denver streets closed for social distancing reopened for plows; DOTI says they’ll reinstall barriers soon, “likely Tuesday” (COPolitics)
  • RTD’s latest cuts point toward future that favors higher-demand bus routes (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 69 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The messy politics of Nextdoor (VOX)
  • Biden, an Amtrak Evangelist, Could Be a Lifeline for a Rail Agency in Crisis (The New York Times)

