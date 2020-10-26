Monday’s Headlines 10/26/20
Traffic Violence
- Denver officer used patrol car to hit man approaching officers (9News)
From Streetsblog
- Op-Ed: The Business Case For Cargo Bikes (Streetsblog USA)
- Study: How Can We Know If Quarantine Street Closures Worked? (Streetsblog USA)
- Back on Track: A Delicate Balance in District I (Streetsblog Denver)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Some Denver streets closed for social distancing reopened for plows; DOTI says they’ll reinstall barriers soon, “likely Tuesday” (COPolitics)
- RTD’s latest cuts point toward future that favors higher-demand bus routes (Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 69 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The messy politics of Nextdoor (VOX)
- Biden, an Amtrak Evangelist, Could Be a Lifeline for a Rail Agency in Crisis (The New York Times)
