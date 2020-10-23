Friday’s Headlines 10/23/20

Traffic Violence

Weekly Traffic Violence Report – 44 killed on Denver streets

From Streetsblog

Back on Track: A Delicate Balance in District I (Streetsblog Denver)

How Auto Insurers Subsidize Car Carnage (Streetsblog USA)

Metro News

One sentence in east Denver’s plan for change sums up how some wealthy and low-income neighborhoods see growth and development (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 35 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Appeals Court Says Uber and Lyft Must Treat California Drivers as Employees (The New York Times)

The Pandemic Kick-Started an Urban Motorcycle Boom. Are Cities Ready? (CityLab)

Uber’s Self-Driving Car Killed Someone. Why Isn’t Uber Being Charged? (Slate)

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo To Make Good On Pledge To Remove Half Of City’s Car Parking Spaces (Forbes)

